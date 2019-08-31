King Street Capital Management LP Has Cut Stake in Williams Cos Del (WMB) by $105.00 Million; As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Upped Position

King Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 24.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp sold 3.75M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 11.30M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $324.54 million, down from 15.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.6. About 5.63M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Places Williams Companies on Rating Watch Positive; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FERC’S REVISED POLICY WILL ONLY IMPACT COST OF SERVICE RATE CALCULATIONS ON A PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5B; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS FERC’S TAX CHANGE PLAN ‘NOT COMPLETELY CLEAR’; 16/03/2018 – Williams and Williams Partners Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES MAY BE REQUIRED TO EITHER PAY CO A FEE OF UPTO $410 MLN; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS, WILLIAMS DEAL INCL UP TO $410M; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Deal Was Approved by the Boards of Directors of Both the General Partner of Williams Partners and Williams

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc bought 2,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 68,608 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.03 million, up from 65,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Monday Apple Rumors: MacBook Air Pro May Be Coming Soon; 10/05/2018 – Companies, Quebec and Apple Agree to Provide a Combined Investment of C$188M; 20/04/2018 – APPLE: PART MAY FAIL, CAUSING BUILT-IN BATTERY TO EXPAND; 27/04/2018 – Apple can climb over the peak for smartphones; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook Calls for More Regulations on Data Privacy; 11/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers; 09/04/2018 – Apple Inc. Says Facilities Now Using 100% Renewable Power; 02/04/2018 – CNET: Apple’s Mac computers may use its own chips starting in 2020; 23/03/2018 – Apple Siri creators built a robot that can dismantle bombs or perform surgery; 15/03/2018 – Jabil, Apple Contractor, Rises on FYQ2 Beat, CEO Sees ‘Broad-based Growth’ — Barron’s Blog

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. $273,275 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I on Monday, May 20. The insider Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400. Shares for $232,396 were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Wilkins Counsel Inc owns 184,175 shares. Prio Wealth Lp reported 0.01% stake. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0% stake. Senator Invest Limited Partnership holds 5.00 million shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Oregon-based Mengis Cap Management has invested 1.03% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Fdx invested in 0.06% or 51,346 shares. Ares Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 12,935 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement owns 0.11% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 1.55M shares. Agf Invests America has 0.92% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 16 were reported by Pro. Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Liability owns 192 shares. Gam Hldg Ag reported 300,000 shares. 151,736 are owned by Blair William Com Il.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks Perfect for Retirees – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Raytheon (RTN) Added to BofA US 1 List, Removes AT&T (T), Williams Cos. (WMB), General Dynamics (GD) and Tapestry (TPR) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Williams Companies Turns On the Gas in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Williams Seeks FERC Approval for Leidy South Project to Increase Marcellus & Utica Takeaway Capacity – Business Wire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: SEAC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 6, 2019 : AMD, TVIX, QQQ, AZN, AAPL, TQQQ, ACB, SQQQ, HMY, SNAP, RDS/B, F – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Valuation Analysis Of Apple Card – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Thursday Apple Rumors: Possible Apple Watch Series 5 Photo Leaks – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.