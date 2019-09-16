King Street Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Position in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by $15.61 Million; Vertex One Asset Management Has Raised Its Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) Position

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 88.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc bought 84,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The hedge fund held 179,061 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.87M, up from 95,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $53.01. About 121,333 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 24/04/2018 – RDL: Oaktree: Oaktree Sends Letter to Ranger Board of Directors Regarding Strategic Review; 27/04/2018 – RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND PLC RDL.L – RESPONSE TO SECOND OAKTREE LETTER; 10/04/2018 – WINTROB: OAKTREE FOCUSED ON INDIA, CHINA NPLS; 03/05/2018 – Oaktree’s Wintrob Says Watch and Wait as Peers Convert to C-Corp; 17/05/2018 – APOLLO AND OAKTREE ALSO SAID TO BE BIDDING FOR $530M PROPERTIES; 12/04/2018 – Asia’s Distressed Market an Opportunity, Says Oaktree’s Wintrob; 09/05/2018 – Trinity Investments, Walton Street Capital and Oaktree Capital Management Acquire the Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort; 27/04/2018 – RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND PLC RDL.L – BOARD SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE APPROACH INCLUDING IN CONTEXT OF VIEWS AND SHAREHOLDING OF OAKTREE; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 03/04/2018 – LIFE COMPANY CONSOLIDATION GROUP- LCCG COMPLETES THE ACQUISITION OF RELIANCE MUTUAL TO CREATE SPECIALIST UK RUN-OFF BUSINESS, RELIANCE LIFE

King Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp bought 102,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 222,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.16M, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.40% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $140.03. About 1.90M shares traded or 24.21% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS PERMIAN PRODUCTION TO GROW AS MUCH AS 24% 2018; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE TIM DOVE SAYS FIRM IN ‘EXCELLENT SHAPE’ WITH ADEQUATE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY FROM PERMIAN FOR OIL, GAS; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Sees 2018 Production 312 Mboe/Day-322 Mboe/Da; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr reported 0.07% stake. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 4,350 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Com has invested 0.06% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md invested in 0.25% or 11.62M shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) holds 46 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 15,780 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 0.01% or 44,010 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 96 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 240,923 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Limited, Australia-based fund reported 98,365 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 817,366 shares. Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset has invested 0.03% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Lc owns 9,930 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Invest Inc reported 0.02% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Winch Advisory Limited Co reported 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $60,505 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 46.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mufg Americas Holdg stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 4,246 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Coe Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.78% or 14,250 shares. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 4,984 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Highland Cap Mngmt LP holds 33,322 shares. 5,560 were accumulated by Chickasaw Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation. Blackrock holds 0% or 1.51 million shares. Dupont Mngmt reported 152,800 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs has invested 0.03% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 21,616 shares. 35,925 are held by Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Co. Pinnacle Holdings Limited Liability Corp invested in 3,815 shares. Raymond James And Associate accumulated 0.01% or 79,822 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Llc reported 21,425 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.11% or 353,115 shares.