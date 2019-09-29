King Street Capital Management LP Decreased Its Williams Cos Del (WMB) Stake by $204.40 Million; Bulldog Investors Has Lifted Source Capital (SOR) Position

King Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 64.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp sold 7.30 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 4.00M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $112.16 million, down from 11.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.2. About 4.89M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FERC’S REVISED POLICY WILL ONLY IMPACT COST OF SERVICE RATE CALCULATIONS ON A PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS: FERC POLICY EFFECT ON PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners See No Impact on Guidance for Dividends; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS PARTNERS STATEMENT ON FERC POLICY REVISION; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC -DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIVIDENDS FOR WILLIAMS; 16/03/2018 – Williams: Relatively Small Percentage of Revenue Affected by Ruling; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS – NEW DISTRIBUTION IS 2.33 PCT INCREASE FROM PARTNERSHIP’S PREVIOUS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.60 PER UNIT; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO BUY WILLIAMS PARTNERS; TRANSACTION VALUED AT $10.5B

Bulldog Investors Llc increased its stake in Source Capital Inc (SOR) by 12.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc bought 21,757 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 191,401 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.00 million, up from 169,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Source Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.70M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $36.3. About 21,520 shares traded or 12.42% up from the average. Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55 million and $319.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duff & Phelps Util & Corp Bond (NYSE:DUC) by 118,361 shares to 153,517 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Black Ridge Acquisition Corp Com by 39,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 361,859 shares, and cut its stake in Western Asset High Incm Fd Ii (HIX).

More notable recent Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Source Capital, Inc. Declares Special and Regular Quarterly Distributions on Common Stock – Business Wire” on February 08, 2016, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Source Capital: Big Change Is Coming At This Closed-End Fund – Seeking Alpha” published on December 02, 2015, Businesswire.com published: “Source Capital, Inc. Declares Quarterly Distribution on Common Stock – Business Wire” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Source Capital (SOR) Announces Intent to Not Move Forward with Proposed Rights Offering – StreetInsider.com” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for March 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

King Street Capital Management Lp, which manages about $21.10 billion and $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 4.00M shares to 5.00 million shares, valued at $114.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should The Williams Companies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WMB) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Williams Completes Rivervale South to Market Project to Help Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Northeastern U.S. – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Buying The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Cautious About The Williams Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:WMB) ROE Of 1.1%? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MLP Monthly Report: September 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

