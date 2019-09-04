King Street Capital Management LP Decreased Its Position in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by $167.40 Million; Palladium Partners Has Lifted Intel Com (INTC) Holding by $438,416; Share Value Declined

King Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 77.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp sold 5.40 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 1.60 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.04M, down from 7.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $32.26. About 1.24M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $3.8B; 18/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE SYNCHRONY BANK’S SR UNSEC NOTES ‘BBB-‘; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Loan Receivables $78B; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO; 10/05/2018 – Synchrony To Acquire Loop Commerce To Transform Digital Gifting; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO BUY LOOP COMMERCE TO TRANSFORM DIGITAL GIFTING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Synchrony Financial, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYF); 21/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Synchrony Credit Card Master Note Trust Series 2018-2; Presale Issued

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp Com (INTC) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 8,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 521,813 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.02 million, up from 513,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.4. About 8.94M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/04/2018 – Velostrata Partners with Google Cloud to Accelerate Enterprise Cloud Migration; 15/05/2018 – l-COM 2018: Ekimetrics won the Intel challenge hackathon final showcasing its consultants’ excellence in Data Science; 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Starbucks, Pret A Manger, Intel; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 19/03/2018 – Wiwynn Demonstrates Wiwynn® Cluster Manager with NVMe over Fabric Based on Intel® Rack Scale Design at OCP US Summit; 13/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Senate Intel Chairman Burr on Gina Haspel to be Director of CIA; 26/04/2018 – Intel CEO Brian Krzanich dismissed investor concerns that functionality issues were causing 10-nanometer production delays; 10/05/2018 – INTEL CORP – LAUNCHED OFFER TO EXCHANGE NEW REGISTERED NOTES FOR OUTSTANDING UNREGISTERED NOTES THAT IT ISSUED IN DECEMBER 2017 IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO EXPECTS FULL YEAR TAX RATE OF 13 PERCENT, ONE POINT LOWER THAN PRIOR ESTIAMTE – CFO, CONF CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion and $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 2,455 shares to 32,134 shares, valued at $5.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 337 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,397 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN).