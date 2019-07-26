King Street Capital Management LP Decreased Its Position in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by $167.40 Million; Allstate (ALL) Valuation Rose While Rr Partners LP Trimmed Its Holding

King Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 77.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp sold 5.40M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.04M, down from 7.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $36.51. About 3.42 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 06/03/2018 CareCredit Introduces New Way to Pay for Day and Medical Spa Treatments; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Adjusted Net Charge-Off Rate Was 6.4%; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Approves a Share-Repurchase Program of Up to $2.2 B Through June 30, 2019; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Income Up 28%; 18/05/2018 – Fitch: Synchrony’s $750M of Three-Year Notes Not Expected to Materially Change Funding Mix or Leverage; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony Crdt Crd Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Rtgs; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 83C; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C; 22/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference May 31

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp analyzed 19,700 shares as the company's stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 942,700 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.77M, down from 962,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $33.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $102.04. About 991,614 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, down 6.84% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ALL’s profit will be $589.60M for 14.41 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.30 actual earnings per share reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loeb Corporation holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Virginia-based Tru Of Virginia Va has invested 0.06% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). 7,671 were accumulated by Srb. Wilsey Asset holds 5.8% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 147,337 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Lc stated it has 0.01% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc holds 0.09% or 3.28 million shares in its portfolio. Department Mb Bancorporation N A stated it has 86,427 shares. Waters Parkerson And stated it has 2,512 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of Stockton has invested 0.67% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Farmers Trust invested in 0.14% or 5,323 shares. 200 were accumulated by Webster Bancshares N A. 8,555 are held by Lodestar Counsel Limited Liability Company Il. Fdx Advsr holds 0.03% or 7,645 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel holds 29,104 shares. Community Bancshares Na invested in 460 shares.

More notable recent The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) news were published by: