King Street Capital Management LP Decreased By $28.35 Million Its Dish Network (DISH) Stake; Misonix (MSON) Sentiment Is 2.67

Misonix Inc (MSON) investors sentiment increased to 2.67 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.54, from 2.13 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 32 active investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 12 decreased and sold positions in Misonix Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 2.62 million shares, up from 1.72 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Misonix Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 7 Increased: 12 New Position: 20.

King Street Capital Management Lp decreased Dish Network Corp (DISH) stake by 5.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. King Street Capital Management Lp sold 746,000 shares as Dish Network Corp (DISH)’s stock declined 2.34%. The King Street Capital Management Lp holds 13.16M shares with $505.28 million value, down from 13.90 million last quarter. Dish Network Corp now has $17.14B valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $35.49. About 1.71M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 13/03/2018 DISH names The Richards Group its new creative agency of record; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q REV. $3.46B, EST. $3.50B; 01/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Rev $3.46B; 19/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook Is Negative for DISH; 09/05/2018 – Dish Network Profit Boosted By New Accounting Rules; 08/05/2018 – DISH: SLING TV ADDED 91K USERS FOR TOTAL OF 2.3M UP FROM 1.7; 23/05/2018 – Dish Chairman Says Phase Two of 5G Network Will Cost $10 Billion; 23/04/2018 – DISH Network Corporation vs IPA Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises DISH DBS Sr Unscd Recovery Rtg To ‘3’ From ‘4’

The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.91. About 16,231 shares traded. Misonix, Inc. (MSON) has risen 40.83% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MSON News: 07/05/2018 – Misonix 3Q Rev $12.4M; 22/04/2018 DJ Misonix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSON); 07/05/2018 – Misonix Reports Record Third Quarter Revenue; 07/05/2018 – MISONIX INC – INCREASING TOTAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 TO BETWEEN $35 MLN AND $36 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Misonix 3Q EPS 23c; 07/05/2018 – MISONIX INC QTRLY SHR $0.23

Pura Vida Investments Llc holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Misonix, Inc. for 93,045 shares. Eam Investors Llc owns 84,380 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Essex Investment Management Co Llc has 0.36% invested in the company for 102,733 shares. The United Kingdom-based River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp has invested 0.36% in the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 11,900 shares.

Misonix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $190.28 million. The firm offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells, as well as other medical devices. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products are used in various clinical specialties, such as neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, wounds, and maxillo-facial applications.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 25.61% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.82 per share. DISH’s profit will be $294.64M for 14.55 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold DISH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 217.05 million shares or 26.61% less from 295.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Permanens Cap Limited Partnership reported 85 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Quaker Capital Invests Llc has 1.19% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 76,375 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.09% or 423,135 shares. Td Asset accumulated 67,291 shares. Norinchukin Financial Bank The invested in 0.02% or 32,526 shares. Parametric Port Associate Lc has 0.02% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Nomura Asset Ltd holds 0.02% or 39,994 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Alpha Windward Limited Co has 0% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 97 shares. Westpac Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 44,497 shares. Dodge And Cox holds 0.92% or 29.59 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.06% or 290,767 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) stated it has 4,278 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gulf Intl National Bank (Uk) Limited stated it has 62,644 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. C M Bidwell Assoc Limited accumulated 3,170 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. DISH Network has $4400 highest and $3100 lowest target. $37.50’s average target is 5.66% above currents $35.49 stock price. DISH Network had 8 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, August 26. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, July 29.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $25.43 million activity. Ortolf Tom A bought $348,700 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. ERGEN CHARLES W had bought 500,005 shares worth $15.72 million. DEFRANCO JAMES had bought 300,000 shares worth $9.35 million on Friday, August 23.