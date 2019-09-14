King Street Capital Management LP Cut Its Williams Cos Del (WMB) Position by $204.40 Million; Market Value Declined; As Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (Put) (SERV) Share Value Rose, Holder Brant Point Investment Management Lowered by $2.07 Million Its Holding

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (Put) (SERV) by 30.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 39,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.69M, down from 129,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.98. About 289,489 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 22/03/2018 Terminix to Host National Hiring Day Event on March 24; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Net $40M; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, ANNOUNCES INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AHS; 19/04/2018 – DJ ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SERV); 03/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – TIBBENS IS A FORMER CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF LYFT; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q EPS 30c; 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as Pres and CEO of American Home Shield; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER: PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD TO LEAVE; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – TIM HAYNES, PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE SERVICEMASTER; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 View To Rev $3.085B-$3.115B

King Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 64.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp sold 7.30M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 4.00 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $112.16 million, down from 11.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $24.7. About 5.92M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO ALAN ARMSTRONG COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Deal Was Approved by the Boards of Directors of Both the General Partner of Williams Partners and Williams; 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Williams’ ratings for upgrade; affirms Williams Partners at Baa3, stable outlook; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS ETHANE RECOVERY WILL INCREASE IN 12 TO 15 MONTHS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC -DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIVIDENDS FOR WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS TEXAS PIPE TO BE 500 MILES LONG, TO SERVE LNG MARKET; 07/03/2018 CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 16/03/2018 – Williams Cos. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 14 Months

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. Shares for $94,400 were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane. 10,000 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares with value of $239,300 were bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I. ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blb&B Limited Liability Company accumulated 46,926 shares. Everence Mngmt invested in 0.12% or 25,781 shares. Syntal Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 28,377 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Nuwave Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Indexiq reported 11,532 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Adv accumulated 30,425 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.08% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Capwealth Limited Liability Corp holds 2.34% or 584,358 shares in its portfolio. Paragon Management Ltd Liability Company, a Kansas-based fund reported 200 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 76,286 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt invested in 6,325 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.08% or 349,601 shares. Limited Liability Corporation has 66,402 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Heronetta Ltd Partnership owns 334,365 shares for 5.67% of their portfolio. Hallmark Capital Mgmt owns 11,304 shares.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Raytheon (RTN) Added to BofA US 1 List, Removes AT&T (T), Williams Cos. (WMB), General Dynamics (GD) and Tapestry (TPR) – StreetInsider.com” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Constitution Pipeline wins new life after FERC vote – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should The Williams Companies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WMB) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Buying The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Williams Completes Rivervale South to Market Project to Help Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Northeastern U.S. – Business Wire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $303.01M for 24.70 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

King Street Capital Management Lp, which manages about $21.10 billion and $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 4.00 million shares to 5.00M shares, valued at $114.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 46.27% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.67 per share. SERV’s profit will be $48.91M for 38.88 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.00% negative EPS growth.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Data Corp New by 324,700 shares to 399,700 shares, valued at $10.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Call) (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 22,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).