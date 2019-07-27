King Street Capital Management LP Cut Its Holding in Williams Cos Del (WMB) by $105.00 Million as Stock Rose; Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Holding Has Boosted by Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp

King Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 24.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp sold 3.75M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 11.30 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $324.54 million, down from 15.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.52% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $25.13. About 20.25 million shares traded or 198.11% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – NEGOTIATED RATES WILL MAKE UP ABOUT 50 PERCENT OF TRANSCO’S REVENUE BY YEAR-END AND WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS WORKING ON PIPELINE IN 2020 FROM WAHA TO KATY, TX; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: DEAL ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIV FOR WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS TEXAS PIPE TO BE 500 MILES LONG, TO SERVE LNG MARKET; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CFO JOHN CHANDLER COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – GULFSTREAM NATURAL GAS SYSTEM’S RATES WITH CUSTOMERS, WHICH ARE ALL NEGOTIATED RATES, WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO SAYS ATLANTIC SUNRISE ON TARGET TO START MID-2018

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.00 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.07M, up from 2.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.49. About 1.44 million shares traded or 4.07% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 10/04/2018 – UK Takeover Panel: SS&C, ION Must Confirm Fidessa Intentions by April 20; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 20/04/2018 – Ireland’s lon Investment approaches UK’s Fidessa for potential deal; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180717: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.; DST Systems, Inc; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Early Talks to Bid for Fidessa -Update; 06/03/2018 Esposito Securities Switches to SS&C’s MarketTrader; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 06/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC SSNC.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 12/03/2018 – SS&C to acquire North American Fund Administration Business from CACEIS, Crédit Agricole S.A

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99B and $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP) by 131,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $27.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 700,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Southpoint Advisors Limited Partnership invested 8.11% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). 359,094 are held by Mirae Asset Invests Ltd. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Ltd invested in 0.01% or 27,925 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The owns 1.05M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 189,597 were reported by Raymond James Assoc. Fmr Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6.74 million shares. Moreover, Brinker has 0.08% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 33,045 shares. Select Equity Grp Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Incline Glob Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 460,820 shares. Magnetar Financial Limited Liability Corporation invested in 4,867 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Clark Mgmt Gp Incorporated owns 570,460 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.05% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). The Alabama-based Weiss Multi has invested 0.1% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). M&T State Bank Corporation invested in 0% or 14,256 shares. Moreover, National Pension Service has 0.07% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 301,398 shares.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 35.29% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.17 per share. WMB’s profit will be $278.71M for 27.32 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $273,275 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategy Asset Managers Lc reported 630 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 18,311 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Frontier Investment Mngmt Communication reported 146,334 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Fund holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 24,077 shares. Synovus invested 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Janney Montgomery Scott Llc owns 0.08% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 356,760 shares. Hightower Serv Lta holds 111,977 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 231,998 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0.14% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Salient Advsrs Lc stated it has 12.58M shares or 8.44% of all its holdings. Scotia Inc reported 39,952 shares. 10,920 were reported by Rampart Inv Mngmt Ltd. D E Shaw And Commerce reported 0% stake. Cetera Advisor Lc, California-based fund reported 7,542 shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 48,410 shares in its portfolio.

