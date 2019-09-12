King Street Capital Management LP Cut Its Dish Network (DISH) Holding by $28.35 Million; As General Electric (GE) Share Price Rose, Anderson Hoagland & Co Has Increased Its Position

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 32.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 33,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 136,215 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29M, up from 102,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.27. About 35.22M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 30/03/2018 – Baker Hughes GE’s CEO of Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea departs; 02/04/2018 – VERITAS CAPITAL – DEAL FOR $1.05 BLN IN CASH; 16/04/2018 – Any GE rebound is nothing more than a ‘dead cat bounce,’ market watcher says (via @TradingNation); 23/05/2018 – Boston Business Journal: BREAKING: $GE loses $9B in value as CEO talks energy struggles, dividend; 19/03/2018 – GRAND PEACE GROUP HOLDINGS LTD – Ll GE HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL TO GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES OF $250 MILLION; 09/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclsuive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 22/05/2018 – GE Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Tian Ge Interactive Holdings Ltd; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Sends Engine Fan Blades to GE for Further Inspection

King Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp sold 746,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 13.16M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $505.28 million, down from 13.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $36.18. About 992,183 shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q EPS 70c; 23/04/2018 – DISH Network Corporation vs IPA Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Rev $3.46B; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS SIGNS PACT WITH DISH NETWORK; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises DISH DBS Sr Unscd Recovery Rtg To ‘3’ From ‘4’; 08/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Tightens 59 Bps; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO SEEING MARGIN AND ARPU EXPANSION ON SLING AND EXPECTS THAT TO CONTINUE- CONF CALL; 21/04/2018 – DJ DISH Network Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISH); 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C, EST. 70C; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network Terminates Trademark License Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Anderson Hoagland & Co, which manages about $378.72M and $161.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3,724 shares to 12,576 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 5,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,420 shares, and cut its stake in Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. On Thursday, May 23 LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 10,000 shares. On Thursday, August 15 Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 34,836 shares. $50,700 worth of stock was bought by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23. Another trade for 105,600 shares valued at $994,752 was made by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. 10,000 shares were bought by Timko Thomas S, worth $88,300. Another trade for 55,248 shares valued at $498,337 was made by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $25.43 million activity. $348,700 worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) shares were bought by Ortolf Tom A. 300,000 shares were bought by DEFRANCO JAMES, worth $9.35 million.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 25.61% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.82 per share. DISH’s profit will be $296.47M for 14.83 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

