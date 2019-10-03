King Street Capital Management LP Cut Dish Network (DISH) Holding by $28.35 Million; Lakeview Capital Partners Has Lifted Holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by $936,315

King Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp sold 746,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 13.16M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $505.28M, down from 13.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $32.93. About 1.32M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cites Continued Deterioration of DISH’s Operating Profile, Declines in Pay-TV Subscribers; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises DISH DBS Sr Unscd Recovery Rtg To ‘3’ From ‘4’; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades DISH’s IDR to ‘B+’; Outlook Negative; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CALL; 21/04/2018 – DJ DISH Network Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISH); 13/03/2018 DISH names The Richards Group its new creative agency of record; 29/03/2018 – NFHS Network names SlingStudio ‘Official Video Production Technology’ Partner; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 08/04/2018 – DISH Successfully Trials “Next Gen” Broadcast Standard in Spectrum Co.’s Dallas SFN Project; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO SEEING MARGIN AND ARPU EXPANSION ON SLING AND EXPECTS THAT TO CONTINUE- CONF CALL

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 217.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc bought 20,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 30,378 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, up from 9,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 12.33 million shares traded or 5.41% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 20/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Tue, 3/20/2018, 7:30 PM; 11/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Planning Board Thu, 4/12/2018, 1:00 AM; 15/04/2018 – USGS: M 5.1 – 47km SW of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 26/04/2018 – BMY ENDS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 06/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 3/6/2018, 3:00 PM; 12/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Harvard Announce New Fibrosis Research Collaboration; 18/04/2018 – Mission Ready Announces Engagement of Bristol Capital Ltd., Video Production to be Included in Prime-Time TV Feature; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO ALSO WAS APPROVED FOR A SHORTER 30-MINUTE INFUSION ACROSS ALL APPROVED INDICATIONS

King Street Capital Management Lp, which manages about $21.10 billion and $1.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 4.00M shares to 5.00M shares, valued at $114.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold DISH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 217.05 million shares or 26.61% less from 295.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Co invested in 0.07% or 1.49M shares. Element Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.11% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Cornerstone Advisors owns 56 shares. Zacks Mgmt accumulated 0.06% or 71,521 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited owns 0.03% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 93,415 shares. Moreover, Caxton Assoc Lp has 0.95% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 205,180 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Com invested in 0.02% or 72,528 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 290,767 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Mad River Invsts holds 0.72% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) or 21,373 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd holds 365,314 shares. Assetmark owns 3,044 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus reported 0.02% stake. Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0.02% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). The Michigan-based Ww Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.03% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 162,800 shares.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 25.61% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.82 per share. DISH’s profit will be $293.79 million for 13.50 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $25.43 million activity. $15.72M worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) shares were bought by ERGEN CHARLES W. $348,700 worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) shares were bought by Ortolf Tom A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bkd Wealth Limited Liability Company, Missouri-based fund reported 15,557 shares. Rowland And Comm Counsel Adv reported 2,055 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability Company holds 2,476 shares. Waters Parkerson & Lc invested in 0.14% or 36,995 shares. First Commercial Bank, Alabama-based fund reported 16,513 shares. The New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.35% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Lbmc Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 6,293 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Greenleaf Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 14,617 shares. Old Commercial Bank In invested in 98,671 shares. Matrix Asset Advsrs New York stated it has 0.1% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Hourglass Cap Ltd invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Iberiabank Corporation accumulated 51,739 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards holds 0.11% or 27,863 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Lc holds 8,237 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

