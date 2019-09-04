King Luther Capital Management Upped Stake in Wal Mart Stores (WMT) by $1.16 Million; Tower Bridge Advisors Has Cut Holding in Pepsico (PEP) by $402.45 Million

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Wal Mart Stores Inc (WMT) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 11,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 380,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.09M, up from 368,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Wal Mart Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $325.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $115.64. About 1.58M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY NET SALES $121,630 MLN VS $116,526 MLN; 16/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Toys ‘R’ Us demise could spur merger boom in U.S. toy market; 09/05/2018 – Walmart: Supports Flipkart Ambition to Transition Into Publicly Listed, Majority-Owned Unit; 29/03/2018 – Former Walmart US CEO Bill Simon says Congress should consider splitting up Amazon; 22/03/2018 – MODCLOTH’S FORMER CEO IS SAID TO HAVE LEFT WALMART: RECODE; 17/05/2018 – Walmart 1Q Rev Ex-Currency $120.7 Billion; 07/05/2018 – Walmart takes on Amazon in India with Flipkart deal; 23/04/2018 – WALMART EXECS TO VISIT ISRAEL, WEIGH CYBER COOPERATION: GLOBES; 19/04/2018 – Walmart eases its dress code as labor market tightens; 10/05/2018 – SOFTBANK UNDECIDED ON SELLING FLIPKART STAKE TO WALMART: ET

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors sold 3,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 104,621 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.82B, down from 107,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $138.46. About 890,011 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93B and $13.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 27,784 shares to 301,149 shares, valued at $50.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 13,946 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275,030 shares, and cut its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus invested 0.17% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 164,194 are owned by Hartford Investment Mngmt. Waddell And Reed Fincl holds 2.59M shares. Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 0.22% or 3,300 shares. Riverbridge Prtnrs Ltd Liability, a Minnesota-based fund reported 23,376 shares. 4,686 are owned by St Germain D J. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 675,298 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. 75,200 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. Kistler reported 1,331 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 13,796 were accumulated by Renaissance Group Ltd Liability. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Com owns 85 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Piershale Fincl Group holds 0.14% or 2,348 shares in its portfolio. Spectrum Mngmt Grp Inc holds 0.01% or 500 shares. Sadoff Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,855 shares. Iberiabank Corp accumulated 3,473 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Triangle Wealth Mngmt reported 1.55% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Markston Limited Liability holds 105,537 shares or 1.52% of its portfolio. Shelton Cap Mngmt holds 0.54% or 16,816 shares. Wellington Shields Limited Liability holds 0.54% or 8,715 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Fin Advisors invested in 75,385 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv stated it has 3.53 million shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Cubic Asset Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.14% or 3,850 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership stated it has 0.28% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Monetary Group has invested 1.12% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Thompson Investment Mngmt reported 30,430 shares. 184,071 are held by Foyston Gordon & Payne. Vontobel Asset Mngmt holds 2.21 million shares or 2.23% of its portfolio. Piedmont Inc invested in 0.57% or 114,205 shares. Horrell Inc stated it has 2.04% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Fincl Advisory Group stated it has 8,744 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 23.08 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11B and $861.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,530 shares to 2,326 shares, valued at $698.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,353 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE).