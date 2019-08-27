King Luther Capital Management Corp increased Matador Res Co (MTDR) stake by 180.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired 108,480 shares as Matador Res Co (MTDR)’s stock declined 5.92%. The King Luther Capital Management Corp holds 168,425 shares with $3.26 million value, up from 59,945 last quarter. Matador Res Co now has $1.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.91. About 417,819 shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500.

CHARIOT OIL & GAS LTD ST. PETER (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) had a decrease of 21.54% in short interest. OIGLF’s SI was 56,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 21.54% from 71,500 shares previously. With 400 avg volume, 140 days are for CHARIOT OIL & GAS LTD ST. PETER (OTCMKTS:OIGLF)’s short sellers to cover OIGLF’s short positions. It closed at $0.042 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MTDR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 108.09 million shares or 0.01% more from 108.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allen Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 11,700 shares. State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Comerica Natl Bank has 0.02% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 101,973 shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt accumulated 39,374 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 161,395 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Elk Creek Prns Llc holds 0.66% or 475,361 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 22,737 shares. Pier Cap Lc owns 397,044 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Cim Investment Mangement accumulated 17,325 shares. Hl Financial Service Lc has invested 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). 44 are owned by Winslow Evans Crocker. 50,260 were accumulated by First Dallas. 10,684 are owned by Van Eck Associates. Advisors Asset Management Inc holds 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) or 1,667 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR).

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) stake by 10,886 shares to 98,631 valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) stake by 25,000 shares and now owns 13,000 shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was reduced too.

