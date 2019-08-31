King Luther Capital Management Upped Its Position in Chevron New (CVX) by $2.54 Million; Kar Auction Services (KAR) Holder Bahl & Gaynor Lifted Its Stake

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 20,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 877,660 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.11M, up from 857,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 4.60M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO INTERIVEW ON CNBC ENDS; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 16/05/2018 – CHEVRON, PTTEP, MUBADALA, TOTAL, OMV SUBMIT THAI AUCTION DOCS; 22/03/2018 – BP, CHEVRON, SHELL AMONG COS QUALIFIED TO BID IN MEXICO AUCTION; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Close to Buying Chevron’s Southern Africa Assets for $1 Bln -Bloomberg; 29/05/2018 – DOF ASA DOF.OL – DOF HAS BEEN AWARDED A CONTRACT BY CHEVRON NORTH SEA LIMITED FOR VESSEL SKANDI KVITSØY; 06/04/2018 – CHEVRON HAS REQUESTED EXTENSION OF CONTRACT TO OPERATE ROKAN BLOCK IN INDONESIA BEYOND 2021 -ENERGY MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – CO IS ADVANCING DEVELOPMENT OF UNCONVENTIONAL RESOURCES, PARTICULARLY IN U.S. PERMIAN BASIN; 17/04/2018 – Caracas Chron: Using Corruption As an Excuse, Persecution Spree Hits Chevron; 14/03/2018 – Chevron Pipeline Completes the Successful Relocation of Control Center Operations

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Kar Auction Services Inc (KAR) by 43.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 20,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 68,150 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50M, up from 47,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Kar Auction Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $26.56. About 1.87M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.40 – $2.55; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q EPS 66c; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $2.89 TO $3.04, EST. $2.93; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 76C; 08/03/2018 ECoinmerce Adds James Sowers, Blair Layton, Swayam Kar, Wei Liu, and Robert Luce to Board of Advisors; 16/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 23/04/2018 – DJ KAR Auction Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAR); 22/03/2018 – KAR Auction Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Hedge fund Pagoda Asset Management shutting after four years; 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.73% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Eastern Natl Bank owns 1.25% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 151,247 shares. 6.13M were accumulated by Massachusetts Svcs Comm Ma. America First Inv Advsr Llc accumulated 5,028 shares. Moreover, Iat Reinsurance has 0.33% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 16,000 shares. Guinness Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 2.11% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 64,774 are held by Violich Capital Management. 27,318 were accumulated by Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Farmers invested in 0.37% or 10,714 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 0.31% or 36,968 shares. Cutter & Company Brokerage has invested 0.12% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Windward Capital Mgmt Ca has 18,045 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 0.13% or 68,110 shares in its portfolio. D L Carlson Investment Grp has 1.01% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 28,154 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93B and $13.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 24,225 shares to 11,020 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 10,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,631 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willingdon Wealth owns 36 shares. Kj Harrison & Ptnrs has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Omni Partners Ltd Liability Partnership reported 303,321 shares. Comerica Financial Bank holds 0.07% or 171,092 shares. M&T Financial Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Hudson Bay Cap Ltd Partnership reported 45,474 shares stake. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora holds 34,189 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 20,123 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 8,528 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 139,801 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Piedmont Investment Inc accumulated 9,125 shares. Regions Financial holds 0.03% or 55,067 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 135,656 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0.18% or 448,050 shares.

