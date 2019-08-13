King Luther Capital Management Upped Federal Signal (FSS) Position by $412,750 as Market Valuation Rose; As Anthem (Call) (ANTM) Stock Rose, Pointstate Capital LP Has Decreased Holding by $10.38 Million

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (Call) (ANTM) by 62.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 36,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 21,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26M, down from 58,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $4.9 during the last trading session, reaching $286.9. About 954,089 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500.

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Federal Signal (FSS) by 26.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 16,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.26% . The institutional investor held 78,110 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 61,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Federal Signal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $30.81. About 229,492 shares traded. Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) has risen 33.46% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FSS News: 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal 1Q Profit Rises 77%; Raises 2018 Guidance; 10/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal Raises Full-Year Outlook after Reporting Strong First Quarter Earnings and Record Orders, Up 54%; 08/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL 1Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 20C; 01/05/2018 – Federal Signal Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend By 14%; 08/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL CORP FSS.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $1.15 TO $1.22; 14/05/2018 – Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Buys 1.8% of Federal Signal; 08/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.15 TO $1.22, EST. $1.16; 22/04/2018 – DJ Federal Signal Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSS); 29/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold FSS shares while 62 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 52.64 million shares or 0.98% more from 52.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 61,065 shares. Goldman Sachs Group invested 0.02% in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS). California Public Employees Retirement reported 103,382 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0% in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) or 65,000 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership owns 0.03% invested in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) for 49,432 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.01% or 51,085 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS). Eidelman Virant Cap invested in 0.37% or 20,000 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 5,837 shares. Arizona State Retirement owns 92,788 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & accumulated 2,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Proshare Advsr Limited Company reported 0% in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS). Ls Invest Ltd Llc invested in 1,870 shares or 0% of the stock. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, Florida-based fund reported 9,020 shares.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93B and $13.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Trade Desk Inc by 29,710 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $5.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) by 5,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,345 shares, and cut its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP).

More notable recent Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Federal Signal Corporation Appoints New Director – PRNewswire” on February 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aramark Holdings beats Q3 estimates – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Federal Signal (FSS) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Quantamize’s Top February Long And Short Ideas For Small And Mid Caps – Benzinga” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Federal Signal Corporation’s (NYSE:FSS) 1.2% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76 billion and $5.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.40M shares to 2.83 million shares, valued at $333.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 27,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s Why Castlight Health’s Shares Got Cut in Half Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “14 Stocks To Watch For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft Had A ‘Key Reversal’ After Smashing Earnings, Take Profits, Trim Positions – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Boeing, MarketAxess Holdings, and Anthem Slumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 24, 2019.