King Luther Capital Management Trimmed Its Texas Instrs (TXN) Position by $1.96 Million as Stock Price Rose; Stewart & Patten Co Position in United Parcel Service (UPS) Boosted by $1.22 Million

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 11.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 11,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 106,120 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.86 million, up from 95,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $114.78. About 321,105 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer; 04/04/2018 – Carvana Ups Car Buying Horsepower in Lexington, Offering Free Delivery; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 25/05/2018 – Kevin Warren Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service: Weather Conditions Muted 1Q U.S. Domestic Results; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Hellenic Telecommunications To ‘BB’; Outlook Pos; 30/05/2018 – FOX Baltimore: BREAKING: About a dozen people received medical attention after an explosion damaged a UPS freight hub in; 23/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Change-of-address scam moved UPS corporate headquarters to tiny Rogers Park apartment, feds say…; 02/04/2018 – UPS Seen at `Breaking Point’ as Pilots Lament Too Few Aircraft; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UPS Weighs Strategy to Deliver Bulky Goods to Boost Growth

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 15.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 18,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 99,497 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.55 million, down from 117,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $118.75. About 1.06 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93B and $13.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proassurance Corp (NYSE:PRA) by 55,291 shares to 154,924 shares, valued at $5.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 18,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 461,812 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $2.45 million activity. Shares for $743,400 were sold by PATSLEY PAMELA H on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 8,693 shares valued at $922,762 was made by XIE BING on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 21.05 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. $16,731 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) shares were bought by Cesarone Nando.

