King Luther Capital Management Stake in Healthequity (HQY) Cut by $305,505; Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Shareholder Portolan Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Rose

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) by 87.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 103,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 68.01% . The hedge fund held 14,656 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $443,000, down from 118,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anika Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $774.74M market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $56.21. About 135,461 shares traded. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) has risen 39.72% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIK News: 02/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics Now Expects Total Rev Growth to Be Flat for the Full Yr of 2018; 02/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 22/03/2018 – Anika at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By First Analysis Today; 05/03/2018 – ANIKA THERAPEUTICS NAMES DARLING CEO; SHERWOOD TO RETIRE; 15/03/2018 – Anika Non-Deal Roadshow Set By First Analysis for Mar. 22-23; 02/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics 1Q Rev $21.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Anika Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANIK); 10/04/2018 – Anika Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 08/05/2018 – Anika to Showcase Commercial and Pipeline Portfolio at 18th Bi-Annual European Society for Sports Traumatology, Knee Surgery an; 06/03/2018 – Anika to Showcase Commercial and Pipeline Portfolio at 2018 AAOS Annual Meeting

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 4,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 66,340 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91M, down from 70,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $62.74. About 827,742 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board; 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Adj EPS 98c-Adj EPS $1.04; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthEquity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HQY); 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Debra McCowan to the Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY SEES FY ADJ EPS 98C TO $1.04; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY 4Q REV. $60.4M, EST. $58.2M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93B and $13.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 21,719 shares to 166,991 shares, valued at $10.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 30,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,215 shares, and has risen its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (NYSE:CCS).

Analysts await HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.28 per share. HQY’s profit will be $16.31M for 60.33 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by HealthEquity, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.78% negative EPS growth.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $972.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) by 824,754 shares to 7.63M shares, valued at $9.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E.L.F. Beauty Inc. by 668,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Earthstone Energy Inc..

Analysts await Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 26.42% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.53 per share. ANIK’s profit will be $5.38 million for 36.03 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Anika Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.79% negative EPS growth.