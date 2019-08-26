King Luther Capital Management Stake in Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Cut by $306,990 as Shares Rose; Chemical Bank Has Increased Its Hollyfrontier (HFC) Position by $338,100 as Stock Price Rose

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 9.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 5,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 53,860 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, down from 59,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $53.08. About 14,014 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 09/03/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD 8112.HK – EXPECTED TO RECORD AN INCREASE IN LOSS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017; 22/05/2018 – Integrity Marketing Group Expands in the Midwest by Acquiring the Senior Market Division of Cornerstone Broker Insurance Services; 31/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Named as a Leader in the 2018 NelsonHall NEAT Next Generation HCM Technology Vendor Evaluation; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand: Steele Nominated to Serve as Chair of Board; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Nominates Three Accomplished Software Industry CEOs to Board of Directors and Names New Chair; 23/03/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD 8112.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO IMPAIRMENT OF FILM DEPOSITS AND RIGHTS; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Sees FY18 Rev $503M-$511M; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Advisors LLC Exits Position in Cornerstone OnDemand

Chemical Bank increased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corporation (HFC) by 155.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank bought 6,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 11,350 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $559,000, up from 4,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $44.11. About 38,328 shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q EPS $1.50; 29/05/2018 – Ethanol, farm groups sue U.S. EPA over refineries’ biofuels exemptions; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER RAN 174K B/D PERMIAN CRUDE IN 1Q; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 38C; 11/04/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP SAYS BOARD REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q EPS $1.50; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SAYS INDUSTRY WILL CONTINUE TO CONSOLIDATE; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER `PLEASED’ BY RFS DEVELOPMENTS FROM WASHINGTON; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER STARTS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SEES 2018 REFINING & MARKETING CAPEX OF $375 MLN TO $425 MLN – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93 billion and $13.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 14,550 shares to 278,479 shares, valued at $29.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 70,184 shares to 1.37M shares, valued at $73.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.