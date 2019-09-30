King Luther Capital Management Stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Has Lowered as Share Value Rose; Berkshire Asset Management Has Lowered Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $553,081

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 2,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 116,718 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.30M, down from 119,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $161.53. About 963,766 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS NO VISIBILITY THAT ADP HAS MADE ANY MAJOR CHANGES; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Businesses Unable to Fill Record Number of Open Positions; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Growth Is Strong, But Slowing; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Still Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 7%-8%; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Had Best Job Growth Since Fall of 2014; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR, PARIS AÉROPORT PASSENGER TRAFFIC HAS INCREASED BY 2.3%, WITH A TOTAL OF 31.5 MILLION PASSENGERS; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Raises FY18 New Business Bookings View to 6%-7%; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 DESTINATIONS LATIN AMERICA (-9.0%) AND NORTH AMERICA (-4.2%) WERE DOWN; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 12%-13%

Berkshire Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold 3,979 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 226,099 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.49 million, down from 230,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $129.4. About 4.66M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Studies Revealing Antioxidant Properties of Ultraviolet Blocker in ACUVUE® Brand Contact; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93B and $13.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wal Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 8,094 shares to 388,404 shares, valued at $42.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 16,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,755 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Clear Benefit for Patients with Synovial Sarcoma Demonstrated in Updated Data from Ongoing Phase 1 Trial with ADP-A2M4 Presented at ESMO – GlobeNewswire” on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Considering Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) For Its Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US STOCKS-Wall St gains on easing trade tensions, strong ADP jobs data – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “How stock market investors are preparing for the Trump impeachment battle – MarketWatch” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Friday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia Trust holds 0.09% or 4,594 shares. New Hampshire-based Ledyard Savings Bank has invested 0.41% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 14,746 shares. Utd Finance Advisers Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Chesley Taft Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 19,245 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Ins reported 4.79% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Tuttle Tactical reported 2.74% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Strs Ohio holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 210,848 shares. 72,802 are owned by Court Place Advisors Limited Liability Corp. Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 5.29M shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Pension Serv stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Stifel Fincl Corp owns 0.32% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 750,821 shares. Pershing Square Cap Lp invested in 4.03 million shares or 9.93% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Hudock Group Limited, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 300 shares.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $576.82M for 30.36 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deprince Race And Zollo, a Florida-based fund reported 144,679 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 24,966 shares. C Worldwide Gru Hldgs A S reported 0.01% stake. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas owns 24,806 shares. Raymond James Na has invested 1.24% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mu Invests holds 37,900 shares or 3.31% of its portfolio. Carlson Capital Ltd Partnership reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Swiss Commercial Bank has 1.45% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pecaut & Communication holds 3.56% or 37,379 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset LP has 683,069 shares. Wg Shaheen Assocs Dba Whitney invested 0.47% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Northstar Asset Mgmt has 2.15% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fjarde Ap has invested 1.4% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Kwmg Llc holds 3,965 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Wallace Cap Mgmt owns 123,210 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Suggests It’s 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Spotlight On ESMO Conference – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Surefire Dividend Stocks to Pass On to Your Kids or Grandkids – The Motley Fool” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dow Stocks That Could Keep Going Lower – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.18 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.