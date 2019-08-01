King Luther Capital Management Raised Holding in Wal Mart Stores (WMT) as Market Valuation Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Holder Woodmont Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Holding by $851,067

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Wal Mart Stores Inc (WMT) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 11,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 380,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.09M, up from 368,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Wal Mart Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $315.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $110.43. About 2.44 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: Walmart’s Uber, Lyft partnerships end; 29/03/2018 – Walmart in early-stage acquisition talks with Humana: Dow Jones, citing; 12/04/2018 – Boston Metro: Exclusive: Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart; 12/05/2018 – Walmart says Flipkart could go public in as early as four years – filing; 30/05/2018 – Walmart: Shareholders Approved the Election of Each of Walmart’s 11 Director Nominees; 07/05/2018 – Walmart To Introduce Opioid Prescription Restrictions, Require E-prescriptions — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY NET SALES $121,630 MLN VS $116,526 MLN; 06/04/2018 – The Tribune: Now, Walmart eyes 51% or more stake in Flipkart; 30/05/2018 – Walmart Launches Subsidized College Education Program — MarketWatch

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 4,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 40,842 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.76 million, down from 45,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $961.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $212.14. About 25.24 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: EXCLUSIVE: Apple is working on touchless control and a curved iPhone screen; 27/03/2018 – Apple Lowers Entry-Level iPad Cost to $299; 18/05/2018 – Apple $1.8 Billion Tax Arrears Payment Eases Pressure on Ireland; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REDUCES IPHONE SALES ESTIMATE FOR MARCH QTR BY 1.7 MLN UNITS TO 53.0 MLN UNITS; 02/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan Move From Intel to Own Mac Chips From 2020; 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech; 21/05/2018 – KONICA MINOLTA BUYS MACPROFESSIONALS, APPLE PLATFORM EXPERTS; 23/04/2018 – An opening price below $169 still marks a year-to-date decline for Apple, though; 21/05/2018 – Apple is expected to introduce new software, as it does every year, and Siri suggests it’ll get an upgrade; 01/05/2018 – Apple Adds $100 Billion to Buyback Plans

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $384.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 14,400 shares to 15,600 shares, valued at $513,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 3,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93B and $13.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I by 5,585 shares to 58,165 shares, valued at $4.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,040 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

