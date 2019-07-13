King Luther Capital Management Position in V F (VFC) Raised as Valuation Rose; Shoker Investment Counsel Raised Its Maxim Integrated Prods (MXIM) Holding by $328,706; Share Price Declined

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 112,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.38 million shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $206.70 million, up from 2.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $88.88. About 1.50M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 14/03/2018 – VF CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC AND PERFORMANCE-BASED LIFESTYLE FOOTWEAR BRAND, FROM ICON HEALTH & FITNESS; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD ADJ. EPS CONT OPS 67C WITH 3C DEAL EFFECT; 07/04/2018 – Manu Close-Up: VF Corp. Appoints Steve Murray as VP, Strategic Projects; 30/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes the Sale of Its Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 51 PCT FOR 2019; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/03/2018 – VF Corporation Receives National Award from the U.S. Association of Former Members of Congress; 19/03/2018 – VF IN PACT TO SELL NAUTICA® BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS; 16/03/2018 – VF’s Steven Rendle Saw 2017 Compensation Jump 58.2%

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM) by 35.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc bought 6,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,435 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 17,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $62.04. About 808,490 shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 6.20% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 22/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC SIEN.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $15; 21/05/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Expands Equity Research Platform With the Appointment of a Senior TMT Analyst; 23/05/2018 – UNITED COMPANY RUSAL – NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS MAXIM SOKOV, DMITRY AFANASIEV, GULZHAN MOLDAZHANOVA, OLGA MASHKOVSKAYA, EKATERINA NIKITINA RESIGN; 06/04/2018 – RUMBLEON INC RMBL.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $7; 14/03/2018 – Control4 at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 24/04/2018 – Nxt-ID Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy; 08/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – BELIEVES DEVELOPMENT OF ADDITIONAL GENERATING CAPACITY AT MILNER SITE PRODUCES BEST RISK-ADJUSTED RETURN FOR MAXIM SHAREHOLDERS; 02/04/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Announces Strategic Promotion in Biotechnology Research; 25/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC HMNY.O : MAXIM ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH BUY, TARGET PRICE $12 VS $16; 22/05/2018 – M. BRUCE CHERNOFF BUYS SHRS OF MAXIM POWER

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93 billion and $13.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 11,150 shares to 29,677 shares, valued at $3.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 53,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,712 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Company Lc stated it has 89,813 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 8 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Com holds 224,377 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has 0.25% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 47,800 shares. Carroll Inc holds 1,997 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.03% or 122,774 shares. Alpine Woods Investors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.25% or 13,400 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust holds 151,304 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Lipe Dalton reported 0.83% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Parkside Commercial Bank & Tru has 0.02% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 532 shares. 950 are owned by Focused Wealth. Ww Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 25,271 shares stake. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Com holds 353,145 shares. Bank Of America De holds 0.09% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 6.33 million shares. Pension Ser holds 0.15% or 438,016 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $3.94 million activity. 24,926 V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) shares with value of $2.14M were sold by Holtz Curtis A.. Another trade for 12,552 shares valued at $1.04M was sold by MCCOLLOUGH W ALAN.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold MXIM shares while 156 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 250.70 million shares or 5.70% less from 265.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Company owns 248,082 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Bankshares Of America Corp De stated it has 2.87M shares. Prudential accumulated 0.02% or 249,272 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 33,600 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management invested in 16,398 shares. Company Bank stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Moreover, Kbc Nv has 0.02% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 53,692 shares. Moreover, Sterling Capital Limited Liability has 0.77% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 1.46M shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corporation has 256 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Camarda Financial Advsr Limited Liability invested in 536 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Northern Tru holds 0.05% or 3.77 million shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0.09% stake. 19,588 were accumulated by World Asset Management. 305,176 were reported by Frontier Capital Management Communication Llc.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $166.13 million and $135.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,662 shares to 5,189 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.