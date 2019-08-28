King Luther Capital Management Position in Pepsico (PEP) Lowered as Shares Rose; Corsair Capital Management LP Cut Its Ryman Hospitality Pptys (RHP) Position as Shares Declined

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 19,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 1.51 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.46M, down from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $134.76. About 7.19M shares traded or 60.73% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (RHP) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 16,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.65% . The hedge fund held 131,432 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.93M, down from 148,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $78.24. About 282,412 shares traded. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has declined 9.23% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 17/05/2018 – Ryman Healthcare FY Underlying Profit NZ$203.5M; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – FULL YEAR DIVIDEND UP 14.6 PCT TO 20.4 CENTS PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES INC – PLANNED EXPANSION IS EXPECTED BE COMPLETED DURING SPRING OF 2021; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN TO FUND PROJECT WITH CASH ON HAND & REVOLVER BORROWINGS; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD – FY UNDERLYING PROFIT UP 14.2% TO NZ$203.5 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Billboard: NEEDTOBREATHE Perform ‘No Excuses’ for Ryman Unplugged: Exclusive Video; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN AFFIRMING 2018 GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON FEB. 23, 2018; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.18, EST. $1.15; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE FINAL DIV/SHR 10.9 NZ CENTS; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD – FY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES NZ$342.5 MLN, UP 18.4%

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93B and $13.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 11,275 shares to 817,308 shares, valued at $26.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 20,648 shares in the quarter, for a total of 877,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Prn) (GLD).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo (PEP) Down 4.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Pepsico (PEP) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo (PEP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – XLP, PG, KO, PEP – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Pepsi’s Earnings Say About PEP, The Economy, And The Market – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suncoast Equity has invested 0.05% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Confluence Investment Mgmt Lc holds 1.20M shares. 11,338 are owned by Rothschild Inv Corp Il. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.15% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 19,372 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. 10,501 are held by First Foundation. Round Table Svcs Limited Company invested in 2,117 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc reported 30,430 shares. Moreover, Ronna Sue Cohen has 0.51% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 755,937 shares. Phocas Financial Corporation holds 8,616 shares. Sigma Invest Counselors reported 0.05% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Dillon And Associate holds 78,814 shares. Troy Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.57% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 94,674 shares. Academy Capital Mgmt Tx has 105,961 shares for 3.01% of their portfolio. 18,274 are held by Indiana Tru & Invest.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.46 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold RHP shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 43.38 million shares or 1.12% more from 42.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Service reported 0% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). 134,620 are owned by Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability. Teachers Insur And Annuity Association Of America owns 41,372 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Geode Management Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 838,291 shares. Smithfield Trust holds 0% or 20 shares. Us Financial Bank De holds 0% or 3,987 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg holds 0% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) or 31,565 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% or 12,127 shares in its portfolio. Pecaut And owns 2,500 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Cbre Clarion Secs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 251,492 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Waddell Reed Fin Inc holds 132,900 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 10,215 shares. Copper Rock Llc has invested 1.97% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP).

Since March 4, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.58 million activity.