King Luther Capital Management Position in Amgen (AMGN) Raised by $2.46 Million; Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Has Decreased Its Holding in Anthem (ANTM) as Stock Value Rose

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 13,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 631,285 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.93M, up from 618,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.74% or $10.13 during the last trading session, reaching $186.58. About 6.45 million shares traded or 128.84% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/03/2018 – Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection Significantly Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular Events in High-Risk Patients, and was Associated; 29/03/2018 – CORVIDIA THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS MARC DE GARIDEL AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – Osteoporosis Market and Forecast Analysis Report 2018: Prolia will drive growth of the US market, while Forteo losses will halt growth in Japan and the EU – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – Bolder BioTechnology Announces Positive Results from Phase 1 Clinical Trial of BBT-015, a Long-Acting G-CSF Analog, in Healthy; 26/04/2018 – Sales of Humira, which account for nearly two-thirds of the company’s total revenue, rose to $4.71 billion, beating estimates of $4.64 billion; 23/05/2018 – Amgen Enters Groundbreaking Collaboration To Improve Symptom Management During Cancer Treatment; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE OPINION TO ADD RESULTS TO KYPROLIS LABEL; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS HOPES TO HAVE AIMOVIG APPROVAL IN COMING WEEKS, HOPES TO BE FIRST TO MARKET WITH MIGRAINE MEDICINE; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC; 27/04/2018 – California Life Sciences Institute (CLSI) Names Presentation High School Sophomore the Amgen Bay Area BioGENEius Finalist

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 70.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc sold 2,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 915 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 3,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $294.61. About 1.36M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – NOW EXPECTS MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 40.1 MLN – 40.3 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s Why Castlight Health’s Shares Got Cut in Half Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “I’ve Been Boasting For 3 Weeks About What I Got Right, Time To Confess What I Got Wrong – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 15.22 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc, which manages about $221.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets (FEM) by 23,115 shares to 108,535 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Us Total Stock Mark (VTI) by 5,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,829 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvest Management holds 1,156 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 28,827 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. The Iowa-based Cambridge Inv Advisors has invested 0.14% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Tiemann Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 1,469 shares. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.82% or 189,439 shares. Ledyard Natl Bank invested in 0.87% or 34,675 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 554,421 shares. M&T Natl Bank owns 0.36% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 363,670 shares. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,002 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. 534,894 were reported by Stifel Finance. Agf Invests reported 150,649 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 3,136 shares. 29,119 were reported by Argyle Capital Mngmt Inc. Savant Lc has invested 0.2% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Pioneer Bank N A Or has invested 1.16% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – TQQQ, NFLX, COST, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/05/2019: TYME, CYAD, GRFS, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amgen (AMGN) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.