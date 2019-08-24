King Luther Capital Management Lowered First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) Position by $323,750; Market Valuation Rose; Boys Arnold & Co Trimmed Its Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $383,296 as Share Price Declined

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 9,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 85,760 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, down from 95,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in First Industrial Realty Trus for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $38.16. About 474,666 shares traded. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 19.46% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 04/05/2018 – Barings Buys New 1.2% Position in First Industrial Realty; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Rev $99.8M; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q EPS 30c; 30/04/2018 – First Industrial Realty Said to Offer Shrs at $30.50-30.80/Shr; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N – FOR 2018 SEES NAREIT FFO $1.53 -$1.63 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – FIBRA MACQUARIE MéXICO ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW INDEPENDENT TECHNICAL COMMITTEE MEMBER; 16/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR AT ‘BBB’; 06/03/2018 First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on Marc; 16/03/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 7,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 70,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79 million, down from 77,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88M shares traded or 19.45% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $667.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 8,844 shares to 40,857 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 10,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Invests Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Crestwood Advsr Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Co owns 779,067 shares. Bontempo Ohly Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 2.69% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The Massachusetts-based Delphi Inc Ma has invested 1.54% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Raymond James Na owns 450,258 shares or 1.4% of their US portfolio. Clarivest Asset Management Lc invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cobblestone Lc Ny owns 0.16% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 31,530 shares. Moreover, Plante Moran Advisors has 0.32% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). One Limited Company stated it has 0.77% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Eqis Inc holds 48,795 shares. 7.86 million are owned by Prudential Public Limited Com. Sigma Inv Counselors reported 0.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 156,781 are owned by Princeton Strategies Gp Limited Com. Cim Inv Mangement has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 374,924 were reported by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold FR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 115.65 million shares or 1.24% more from 114.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 541,949 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Quadrant LP Ca owns 23,214 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Daiwa Secs Group holds 0.01% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) or 20,700 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 113,159 shares. Waters Parkerson Com Lc holds 0.03% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) or 11,150 shares. Rothschild & Asset Management Us has invested 0.22% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). First Republic Inv Mgmt has 96,354 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 67,319 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Communication reported 5,928 shares stake. Texas-based Carlson Cap LP has invested 0.72% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Macquarie Gp Ltd invested in 2.30 million shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru stated it has 7,574 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. First Commercial Bank Of Omaha holds 133,161 shares. Moreover, Stifel Fincl Corp has 0.01% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 90,221 shares. Westpac Banking invested in 83,876 shares or 0% of the stock.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93B and $13.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc by 22,422 shares to 301,482 shares, valued at $9.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 362,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 647,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR).