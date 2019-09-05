King Luther Capital Management Lifted Toro Co (TTC) Holding; Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc – Ordinary Shares (JAZZ) SI Increased By 10.97%

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had an increase of 10.97% in short interest. JAZZ’s SI was 2.24M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 10.97% from 2.02M shares previously. With 499,000 avg volume, 5 days are for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:JAZZ)’s short sellers to cover JAZZ’s short positions. The SI to Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc – Ordinary Shares’s float is 4.08%. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $126.54. About 25,862 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 01/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS SNDA FOR XYREM® (SODIUM OXYBATE); 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL NET PRODUCT SALES $1,865 MLN -$1,910 MLN; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ SEES FY ADJ. EPS $12.75-$13.25, SAW $12.65-$13.25; 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $12.75-$13.25; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.75 TO $13.25, EST. $12.82; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.98, EST. $2.72; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem (sodium Oxybate); 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $12.75-Adj EPS $13.25; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) to Treat Cataplexy and Excessive Da

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased Toro Co (TTC) stake by 37.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired 265,340 shares as Toro Co (TTC)’s stock rose 0.15%. The King Luther Capital Management Corp holds 966,956 shares with $66.57 million value, up from 701,616 last quarter. Toro Co now has $7.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $74.41. About 21,502 shares traded. The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) has risen 23.19% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TTC News: 14/05/2018 – All-New Horror Anthology Series GUILLERMO DEL TORO PRESENTS 10 AFTER MIDNIGHT, From The Acclaimed Academy Award-Winning Filmmaker, Coming Soon To Netflix; 22/04/2018 – DJ Toro Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTC); 23/04/2018 – Toro Supports 2018 Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation; 13/03/2018 – Variety: Guillermo del Toro to Produce Next Films of Issa Lopez, Karla Castaneda; 30/05/2018 – EBIOSS EBI.MC – EXTENDS PERIOD TO CONFIRM TRANSACTION WITH BLACK TORO CAPITAL TILL JUNE 29; 16/03/2018 – Garry Marr: Sources telling CoStar News that TTC has signed a major lease to consolidate its warehouse operations in NW Toronto; 24/05/2018 – TORO 2Q EPS $1.21, EST. $1.19; 24/05/2018 – TORO CO TTC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.71 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – The Toro Company to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 24/05/2018 – Toro Sees 3Q Adj EPS 64c-Adj EPS 67c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold TTC shares while 82 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 82.09 million shares or 1.08% less from 82.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.03% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Select Equity Grp Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) for 3.57 million shares. Metropolitan Life Company New York reported 57,777 shares. State Street reported 0.01% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). 119,648 are owned by Eagle Asset Mgmt. Raub Brock Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 289,774 shares. Pure Finance Inc, a California-based fund reported 4,800 shares. 344 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated. Mairs owns 2.36% invested in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) for 2.82 million shares. Coldstream Cap stated it has 3,301 shares. Shelton has 0.03% invested in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) for 533 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0.03% stake. Da Davidson And Comm owns 0% invested in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) for 3,995 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System owns 161,535 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems accumulated 0.02% or 18,698 shares.

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) stake by 5,101 shares to 418,352 valued at $84.55 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) stake by 261,995 shares and now owns 639,230 shares. Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares while 91 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 48.59 million shares or 5.18% less from 51.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch Invest holds 0.02% or 37,816 shares in its portfolio. Rhenman Prtn Asset Ab owns 3.13% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 187,171 shares. 6,853 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company. Mackenzie Financial Corporation holds 15,335 shares. Advisory Ntwk Llc holds 0% or 134 shares in its portfolio. Brave Asset Mgmt owns 1,660 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 9,268 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 116,900 are owned by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al. Stifel has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Cornerstone Advsr Inc has invested 0% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Bowling Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.32% or 14,189 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) invested in 0% or 3 shares. Parkside Fin Natl Bank & Tru accumulated 0% or 15 shares. Asset One Limited accumulated 0.02% or 27,851 shares. Blair William And Il stated it has 1,805 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has $20800 highest and $135 lowest target. $164.56’s average target is 30.05% above currents $126.54 stock price. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had 9 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. SunTrust initiated it with “Buy” rating and $163 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 8 by Mizuho. As per Wednesday, May 8, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Piper Jaffray downgraded the shares of JAZZ in report on Wednesday, August 21 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Morgan Stanley.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.07 billion. The firm has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It has a 11.48 P/E ratio. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain.