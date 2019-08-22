King Luther Capital Management Lifted Merck & Co (MRK) Stake by $3.99 Million; Pier Capital Holds Holding in Granite Construction (GVA)

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 11,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The institutional investor held 182,752 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89 million, up from 171,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $28.24. About 217,040 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Granite One of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for the Third Year in a Row; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO GRANITE’S 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – Granite Acquires LiquiForce; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO; 15/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Announces Date Of Special Meeting For Stockholders To Approve Merger With Granite Construction; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – KRZEMINSKI WILL CONTINUE IN HER ROLE AS CFO UNTIL HER SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO 2018 EPS; 13/03/2018 FTC: 20180853: Granite Construction Incorporated; Layne Christensen Company; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP-INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST ANY PROPOSALS PRESENTED TO LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO STOCKHOLDERS FOR APPROVAL AT UPCOMING SPECIAL MEETING; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Laurel Krzeminski to Retire as CFO in 2nd Half of 2018

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 48,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 1.77 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $147.04M, up from 1.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $86.86. About 3.58 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 16/05/2018 – Eiger Announces Expanded License Agreement With Merck for Investigational Candidate Lonafarnib and Collaboration With the Progeria Research Foundation; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing Imprime PGG in Combination with Merck; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB) COMBINATION AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- AND POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS MERCK’S COMPELLING NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER DATASETS WILL LEAD TO ITS NEAR/MIDTERM DOMINANCE OF NSCLC INDICATION; 25/05/2018 – Australian anti-trust watchdog loses appeal against Pfizer over Lipitor sales; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – CHMP ALSO RECOMMENDED APPROVAL OF TWO-WEEK OPDIVO DOSING OPTION OF 240 MG TO REPLACE WEIGHT-BASED DOSING FOR APPROVED MONOTHERAPIES IN EU; 08/05/2018 – MERCK LTD MERK.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR ENTERING INTO MANUFACTURING AND SUPPLY AGREEMENTS WITH ENTITIES BELONGING TO MERCK GROUP

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Letko Brosseau And Incorporated accumulated 0.93% or 1.12 million shares. Haverford owns 0.81% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 523,884 shares. Cap Investors holds 1.28% or 35.69 million shares in its portfolio. Swiss Savings Bank has 0.86% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 9.41M shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt has invested 3.36% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Summit Securities Group Limited Co stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Investment House Limited Liability has 0.59% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 65,318 shares. Stewart Patten Lc holds 0.11% or 7,483 shares. First Bankshares accumulated 109,126 shares. Cim Invest Mangement Inc reported 16,079 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Commerce Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 110,338 shares. Homrich Berg stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). St Germain D J Incorporated has 0.18% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 19,504 shares. Bb&T invested in 0.8% or 536,570 shares. Trexquant Inv LP reported 3,954 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93B and $13.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 16,827 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $72.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 8,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,150 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 18,042 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Numerixs Investment reported 3,200 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa, a France-based fund reported 275,212 shares. Brinker Capital reported 15,757 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.01% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Rowland Co Invest Counsel Adv accumulated 0% or 4,500 shares. Ameriprise Fincl owns 1.09 million shares. 165 were accumulated by Advisory Alpha Ltd Company. Metropolitan Life Com reported 16,639 shares. 10,250 are held by Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 11,670 shares. Essex Mngmt Llc has 4,743 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inv holds 17,478 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $278,359 activity. On Monday, August 12 the insider Jigisha Desai bought $28,330. Roberts James Hildebrand had bought 2,000 shares worth $55,800 on Tuesday, August 20.