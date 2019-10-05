King Luther Capital Management Lifted Holding in Oracle (ORCL) by $21.53 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Southwestern Energy Co Com (SWN) Stock Declined, Disciplined Growth Investors Has Lifted Stake by $4.77 Million

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 384,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.55M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $88.32 million, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $55.14. About 13.52M shares traded or 7.32% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services Oracle Competency Status; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q OTHER INCOME 489.4M RUPEES; 14/05/2018 – JTB Corporation adopts Oracle Cloud for Its International Travel Processing System Infrastructure; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 21/03/2018 – Ithaca College Selects Oracle HCM Cloud to Optimize Staff and Faculty Engagement for Enhanced Student Success; 11/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. – Board Recommends Final Dividend; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT ALSO EXTENDS TO THE WESTERN INTERSTATE COMMISSION FOR HIGHER EDUCATION; 07/05/2018 – Oracle Raises the Bar with New Free Platinum-Level Support Services for Fusion Cloud Applications; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE; 17/05/2018 – Deloitte Digital Wins Three Prestigious Oracle NetSuite Awards

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co Com (SWN) by 10.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 1.59 million shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The institutional investor held 16.46 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.01M, up from 14.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02B market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.88. About 20.15M shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1.2% Position in Southwestern Energy; 15/05/2018 – Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Buys 1% of Southwestern Energy; 30/05/2018 – ETP seeks U.S. approval to start Rover natgas pipe by May 31; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S WORKING WITH JPMORGAN ON FAYETTEVILLE STRATEGY; 22/05/2018 – Southwestern Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY SAYS ENTERED APRIL 26 CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH TOTAL COMMITMENTS OF $2 BLN & TOTAL MAXIMUM REVOLVING CREDIT AMOUNT OF $3.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Southwestern Energy at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S APPALACHIA LOGISTICS ‘IMPROVING DRAMATICALLY’; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 25C; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO SWN.N – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 NATURAL GAS DISCOUNT TO NYMEX GUIDANCE INCLUDING TRANSPORTATION TO $0.70 – $0.80 PER MCF

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $240,638 activity. On Friday, August 23 Kurtz Richard Jason bought $2,138 worth of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) or 1,250 shares. $47,500 worth of stock was bought by Bott Julian Mark on Friday, August 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold SWN shares while 90 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 558.10 million shares or 2.44% more from 544.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa accumulated 0.02% or 1.24M shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Comerica Financial Bank stated it has 311,358 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Woodstock Corporation reported 16,410 shares stake. Lpl Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. 20,200 are held by Eidelman Virant Capital. Bb&T Corporation reported 19,293 shares. James Investment Research holds 0.01% or 51,480 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur New York owns 332,277 shares. Fdx Inc holds 0% or 27,605 shares in its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Com Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.08% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 703,888 shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0.01% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) or 7.47M shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 160,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest reported 3.18 million shares stake.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $5.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc Com (NASDAQ:MANH) by 46,746 shares to 858,541 shares, valued at $59.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seagate Technology Plc Shs (NASDAQ:STX) by 238,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 405,820 shares, and cut its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93 billion and $13.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18,177 shares to 553,779 shares, valued at $30.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 8,923 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 302,230 shares, and cut its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS).