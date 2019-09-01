King Luther Capital Management Lifted At&T (T) Position; QUISITIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS COMMO (QUISF) Shorts Increased By 100%

QUISITIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC COMMO (OTCMKTS:QUISF) had an increase of 100% in short interest. QUISF’s SI was 20,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 100% from 10,000 shares previously. With 11,000 avg volume, 2 days are for QUISITIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC COMMO (OTCMKTS:QUISF)’s short sellers to cover QUISF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.0021 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0938. About 50,000 shares traded or 1024.61% up from the average. Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) has 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 9.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired 312,578 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The King Luther Capital Management Corp holds 3.55M shares with $111.36 million value, up from 3.24 million last quarter. At&T Inc now has $256.25B valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 21.61M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 05/04/2018 – AT&T’s Vrio Sets Terms Of IPO, To Raise Up To $653 Million — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – Alleged ‘robocall’ mastermind denies wrongdoing before U.S. Senate; 30/03/2018 – AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend; 12/04/2018 – AT&T economist argues Time Warner merger is good for consumers; 21/05/2018 – AT&T and Honeywell Team Up on Connected Aircraft and Freight Solutions; 30/04/2018 – AT&T court fight with the US Justice Department heads into closing arguments; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME BA2 CFR TO VRIO AND ITS PROPOSED UNSECURED NOTES; STABLE OUTLOOK; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN EMPLOYEE MEMO; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$40.75 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T’s Stock Still Has Further To Rise – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: Big Money Is Flowing In – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: The 10% Yield Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy on Sale – Motley Fool” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T’s Advertising Business Is Extremely Underestimated – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roundview Cap Ltd holds 0.54% or 72,585 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.39% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Churchill Corporation has invested 0.38% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Asset Mngmt One has invested 0.68% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ancora Advsr Limited Company accumulated 347,037 shares. Inr Advisory Lc owns 35 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd reported 0.09% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). First Heartland Consultants has 0.41% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 628,466 shares. Lmr Partners Llp stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 8.80 million are owned by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. 1.25M were accumulated by Stephens Inc Ar. Frontier Inv Management Co has invested 0.96% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 322,281 shares. D L Carlson Inc invested in 0.89% or 97,357 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc has $37 highest and $3500 lowest target. $36’s average target is 2.10% above currents $35.26 stock price. AT&T Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, March 7. Bank of America maintained the shares of T in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Thursday, July 25 with “Outperform” rating.

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased Bgc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BGCP) stake by 82,140 shares to 111,480 valued at $592,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) stake by 23,150 shares and now owns 123,745 shares. Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) was reduced too.