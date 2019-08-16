King Luther Capital Management Increased Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position; Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI) Shorts Down By 5.3%

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PSTI) had a decrease of 5.3% in short interest. PSTI’s SI was 1.43M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 5.3% from 1.51M shares previously. With 462,000 avg volume, 3 days are for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PSTI)’s short sellers to cover PSTI’s short positions. The stock increased 3.70% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.64. About 17,589 shares traded. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) has declined 56.59% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PSTI News: 30/04/2018 – FDA Clears Pluristem’s Investigational New Drug Application for PLX-R18 to Treat Victims Exposed to Acute Radiation; 25/04/2018 – PLURISTEM SAYS MUSCLE INJURY TREATMENT STUDY CLEARED BY FDA; 25/04/2018 – PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC – EXPECTS TO BEGIN PATIENT ENROLLMENT IN BOTH EUROPE AND U.S. DURING 2018; 30/04/2018 – U.S. FDA Clears Pluristem’s IND to Treat Victims Exposed to Acute Radiation; 01/05/2018 – Pluristem Therapeutics Access Event Set By Seaport for May. 8; 25/04/2018 – U.S. FDA CLEARS PLURISTEM’S PHASE lll STUDY IN TREATMENT OF MUSCLE INJURY FOLLOWING HIP FRACTURE SURGERY; 25/04/2018 – PLURISTEM IN TALKS WITH SEVERAL EU COUNTRIES TO APPROVE STUDY; 25/04/2018 – PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC – IN DISCUSSIONS WITH SEVERAL EU COUNTRIES TO APPROVE STUDY IN EUROPE; 25/04/2018 – U.S. FDA Clears Pluristem’s Phase III Study in Treatment of Muscle Injury Following Hip Fracture Surgery; 23/04/2018 – Pluristem and Indiana University to Initiate Joint Project Evaluating PLX-R18 in Acute Radiation Syndrome, Targeting Bridging D

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased Verizon Communications (VZ) stake by 14.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired 32,000 shares as Verizon Communications (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The King Luther Capital Management Corp holds 250,650 shares with $14.82 million value, up from 218,650 last quarter. Verizon Communications now has $232.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $56.33. About 4.23 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 05/04/2018 – Oath and Verizon Have Taken Ownership Stake in MoviePass Through Equity in HMNY in Connection With Transaction; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report; 21/03/2018 – ldentillect Advances Single Sign-on (SSO) for O365 and Gmail; 11/05/2018 – “Verizon seems to be the one carrier that is heads down, executing on the business,” analyst Philip Cusick wrote Friday; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings, spurred by growth in wireless business; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G CITIES ON TRACK TO LAUNCH LATER THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Effective Tax Rate 24% to 26%

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Verizon Dumps Tumblr Two Years After Acquiring It – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marco Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 151,561 shares or 1.66% of its portfolio. 726,677 are owned by Rnc Cap Limited Liability Co. Centre Asset Limited Liability Company reported 152,020 shares or 2.34% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Fincl Serv Ma owns 10.00M shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advisors stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Exane Derivatives reported 31,258 shares. Cincinnati Corporation has invested 1.16% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 17,510 were accumulated by Tributary Capital. Monroe Bancshares Mi invested in 26,064 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Intact Inv Mgmt Inc reported 0.34% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Highlander Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 17,865 shares. Halsey Associates Ct holds 8,047 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested 1.14% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 16,921 shares. Mason Street Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.72% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) stake by 16,818 shares to 1.44M valued at $35.65M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) stake by 4,185 shares and now owns 66,340 shares. Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon has $65 highest and $58 lowest target. $61.75’s average target is 9.62% above currents $56.33 stock price. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 18 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, February 22 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, February 22. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 8 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.98, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 4.54 million shares or 82.69% more from 2.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI). Riggs Asset Managment Company holds 1,543 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James & holds 0% of its portfolio in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) for 114,241 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 73,200 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Ltd Liability holds 0% or 62,344 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Management Ltd Company owns 109,370 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings invested in 0% or 908,095 shares. State Street holds 0% or 45,617 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI). Van Eck Corporation accumulated 51,644 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) for 1.58M shares. Cap Fin Advisers Lc accumulated 62,200 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Corp owns 119,692 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Communications Mn invested in 0% or 3,001 shares. Bancorporation Of America De accumulated 0% or 359 shares.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics firm in Israel. The company has market cap of $55.74 million. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. It currently has negative earnings. The firm develops PLacental eXpanded cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases.