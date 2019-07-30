King Luther Capital Management Increased Its Position in Kirby (KEX) by $3.83 Million; Jpmorganchase & Co (JPM) Holder Norinchukin Bank The Has Cut Its Position

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 51,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.03 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.17M, up from 1.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $79.26. About 107,380 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 7.38% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FOR $69.3M IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY SEES 2Q EPS 30C TO 50C, EST. 71C; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q Rev $741.7M; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees Deal Closing End 2; 26/04/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Cuts FY18 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.65; 08/05/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its stake in Jpmorganchase & Co (JPM) by 6.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norinchukin Bank The sold 21,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 305,937 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.97 million, down from 327,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norinchukin Bank The who had been investing in Jpmorganchase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $115.6. About 3.56M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Return on Common Equity 15%; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Exits Kroger, Cuts JPMorgan; 10/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 08/05/2018 – Stitch Fix Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q EPS Boosted 11c by Mark-to-Market Gains on New Accounting; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Shuffles Cash Equities Leaders With Rise of Electronic; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: US investment banks and regionals flourish in first quarter 2018 amid tax breaks, favorable seasonal performance; 14/05/2018 – Dolby Labs Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Halcon Resources at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93 billion and $13.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 3,742 shares to 11,951 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,693 shares, and cut its stake in Unilever N V (NYSE:UN).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $1.80 million activity. $46,796 worth of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) was sold by DRAGG RONALD A on Friday, February 1. $605,854 worth of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) shares were sold by Grzebinski David W. The insider O’Neil Christian G. sold $348,438. Shares for $446,100 were sold by Miller Monte J on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KEX shares while 76 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.52 million shares or 2.12% less from 57.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Associate Incorporated holds 492 shares. Voloridge Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 9,460 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Company Na has invested 0% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.02% or 21,000 shares. Hodges Capital Mngmt Inc has 5,033 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Heartland Advisors, Wisconsin-based fund reported 114,219 shares. Sequent Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 0.56% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 145,892 shares. 12 were reported by Camarda Advsr Limited Liability. Automobile Association has invested 0% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Polar Llp invested 0.3% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Tcw Gp Incorporated owns 51,951 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 0.01% or 3,750 shares in its portfolio. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Incorporated has invested 0% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Trexquant LP has 5,803 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.89 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Norinchukin Bank The, which manages about $7.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywellintl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,270 shares to 175,350 shares, valued at $27.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 4,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,292 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. The insider CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950.