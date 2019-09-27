King Luther Capital Management Increased Its Lawson Prods (LAWS) Position; Scientific Games (SGMS) Shorts Decreased By 2.58%

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased Lawson Prods Inc (LAWS) stake by 0.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired 37,707 shares as Lawson Prods Inc (LAWS)’s stock rose 26.34%. The King Luther Capital Management Corp holds 4.33M shares with $159.11M value, up from 4.29 million last quarter. Lawson Prods Inc now has $352.11M valuation. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $39.17. About 8,059 shares traded. Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) has risen 58.90% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.90% the S&P500. Some Historical LAWS News: 26/04/2018 – PUREGOLD SIGNS SHR PURCHASE PACT WITH LAWSON; 07/03/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Hires Lawson Waring as Global Brand Leader; Alberto Botero as Head of Data; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN NAMES LAWSON WHITING SUCCESSOR TO CEO VARGA; 30/05/2018 – Lawson E. Whiting will be the next CEO of Brown-Forman, which is best known for its Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey brand; 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Lawson Whiting to Succeed Vargas as CEO; 29/03/2018 – Rep. Lawson: U.S. Rep. Al Lawson Hosts District-Wide Art Competition; 11/04/2018 – LAWSON 2651.T 2017/18 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 65.82 BLN YEN (-10.8 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 60.00 BLN YEN (-8.8 %); 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – PAUL VARGA TO RETIRE; LAWSON WHITING NAMED INCOMING CEO AS OF JANUARY 1, 2019; 12/03/2018 – REQUEST FOR COVERAGE: Connie Lawson, Pres. of the Nat’l Assoc. of Secretaries of State, and Distinguished Elections Colleagues; 12/04/2018 – Y! Sports Blogs: Sources: Ty Lawson signs with Wizards, will be on playoff roster

Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) had a decrease of 2.58% in short interest. SGMS’s SI was 10.19M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.58% from 10.46M shares previously. With 1.44M avg volume, 7 days are for Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS)’s short sellers to cover SGMS’s short positions. The SI to Scientific Games Corp’s float is 18.8%. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $20.72. About 280,038 shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 56.77% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Scientific Games Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGMS); 16/04/2018 – SG Digital Prepares for U.S. Sports Betting with New Jersey’s Division of Gaming Enforcement; 21/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORP – ONTARIO LOTTERY AND GAMING EXTENDED ITS CANADIAN UNIT’S CONTRACT AS ONE OF OLG’S INSTANT GAMES PROVIDERS UNTIL JULY 31, 2022; 19/04/2018 – Scientific Games Launches Expanded Sports Betting Platform For Swisslos; 15/05/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Doug Albregts as New EVP and Group Chief Executive Officer of the Gaming Division; 30/04/2018 – SGMS SAYS KENTUCKY LOTTERY HAS EXTENDED CONTRACT FOR 8 YEARS; 03/04/2018 – Symphony Solutions Announces Partnership with Scientific Games Digital; 08/05/2018 – Inspired Announces Ground-Breaking Virtual Sports Offering With Pennsylvania Lottery And Scientific Games; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Barry Cottle as New Pres and CEO; 17/05/2018 – SG Digital Accelerates Customer Engagement Strategy with Appointment of Chief Commercial Officer

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology services and products, and associated content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.93 billion. The Company’s Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals , conversion game kits, and spare parts; and slot, casino, and table-management systems, as well as leases VLTs and electronic table games. It currently has negative earnings. This segment also sells and leases table products, such as shufflers; licenses proprietary table games; and provides installation and support services of casino management systems, including ongoing hardware maintenance and software upgrade services.

More notable recent Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Chairman of Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS), Ronald Perelman, Just Bought -132% More Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Loss-Making Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) Expected To Breakeven – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Scientific Games Will Supply Latest Generation WAVEâ„¢ Lottery Terminals In Italy – PRNewswire” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: AbbVie, Kraft Heinz And More – Yahoo Finance” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold Scientific Games Corporation shares while 53 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 55.25 million shares or 1.55% less from 56.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 1,527 shares. Alliancebernstein L P has invested 0% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Fine Capital Prns L P, a New York-based fund reported 9.00 million shares. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 63,910 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Ls Advisors Lc, Michigan-based fund reported 6,259 shares. Essex Management Ltd Liability Com reported 40,877 shares stake. 395,239 are owned by Fmr Lc. Us Commercial Bank De stated it has 137 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 85,891 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss Bankshares accumulated 0% or 94,400 shares. Panagora Asset Management has invested 0.04% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Whale Rock Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.36% or 1.07M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 31,958 shares.

Since June 17, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $10.66 million activity. 100,000 shares were bought by PERELMAN RONALD O, worth $2.30M on Friday, September 20.

Since April 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.27 million activity. $1.21M worth of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) shares were bought by KING LUTHER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP. 1,696 shares valued at $59,233 were bought by MOON MARK F on Thursday, June 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold LAWS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 7.85 million shares or 1.88% more from 7.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 554 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS). Mackay Shields Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 14,500 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS). State Street has 108,277 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kbc Gp Nv has 0% invested in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS). Legal And General Gp Public Limited Company invested in 1,089 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Inc owns 21,181 shares. Macquarie invested in 0% or 361 shares. Financial Counselors owns 16,423 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al has 0.05% invested in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS). Massachusetts-based Cadence Capital Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.26% in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS). 2,082 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Gsa Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.03% in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS).

More notable recent Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Morning Note: Peloton (PTON) Pedals Its Way To An IPO – Nasdaq” on September 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intro to an IRO: Monica Girardi, Enel – Nasdaq” published on September 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Australia orders audit of Paypal to ensure local unit complying with money laundering, terror laws – Nasdaq” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Lawson Products, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Time to Invest in Marijuana? Read This Now. – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) stake by 1,702 shares to 4,381 valued at $897,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) stake by 9,134 shares and now owns 452,678 shares. Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) was reduced too.