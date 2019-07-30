King Luther Capital Management Increased By $4.46 Million Its Charles Riv Labs Intl (CRL) Holding; Pathstone Family Office Has Raised Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (CRL) stake by 33.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired 30,780 shares as Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (CRL)’s stock declined 5.38%. The King Luther Capital Management Corp holds 123,215 shares with $17.90M value, up from 92,435 last quarter. Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc now has $6.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $140.71. About 87,162 shares traded. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 22.66% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 09/04/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABS, PATHOQUEST EXPAND STRATEGIC BIOLOGICS; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA OFFICE OF DRUG EVALUATION Il REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR IV MELOXICAM; 10/05/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL INC CRL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $117 FROM $116; 09/05/2018 – Lipocine: FDA CRL Identified Four Deficiencies; 24/05/2018 – Charles River Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 31; 01/04/2018 – Tigermed-backed Frontage Laboratories hires Goldman Sachs, BoAML for 3Q Hong Kong IPO; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – INTEND TO REQUEST A MEETING WITH FDA AS SOON AS POSSIBLE TO DISCUSS POINTS RAISED IN CRL; 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS INC – EXPECTS TO RESPOND TO FDA ABOUT CRL WITH A COMPLETE SUBMISSION TO FDA WITHIN 90 DAYS; 16/04/2018 – APRICUS – PRELIMINARY END-OF-REVIEW MEETING MINUTES SUPPORT PLAN TO ADDRESS ISSUES CITED BY FDA IN ITS FEB 15 CRL FOR VITAROS NDA; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys 1.3% Position in Charles River

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 58.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pathstone Family Office Llc acquired 4,847 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Pathstone Family Office Llc holds 13,196 shares with $1.47 million value, up from 8,349 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $261.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $145.35. About 3.16M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 2, 2017, REPRESENTATIVE OF DISNEY SENT DRAFT MUTUAL CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT TO REPRESENTATIVE OF 21CF, WHICH WAS NEGOTIATED OVER ENSUING DAYS; 26/04/2018 – An Elegiac Tone as 20th Century Fox Faces a Disney Future; 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct); 29/05/2018 – The Disney-produced “Solo: A Star Wars Story” delivered a franchise-low $83.3 million in North American ticket sales over three days; 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney; 26/04/2018 – ‘Star Wars Resistance’ is Disney’s latest small-screen spinoff; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for Sky if Fox Deal Proceeds: Takeover Panel; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity. WOODFORD BRENT sold $227,200 worth of stock.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “3 Reasons Disney’s Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Disney Be in 1 Year? – Motley Fool” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Sets A Box Office Record 5 Months Early; ‘Rise Of Skywalker,’ ‘Frozen 2’ Still On The Way – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields Management Limited Com holds 30,901 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Moreover, Logan Mgmt has 0.38% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). West Chester Cap Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,699 shares. Samlyn Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 799,190 shares. Etrade Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ckw invested in 1,274 shares. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Lc holds 1.07% or 14,668 shares. Cookson Peirce Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 5,091 shares. 59,110 are held by Front Barnett Assoc Limited Liability Corp. Contravisory Investment Mgmt holds 1.51% or 35,176 shares. Oakwood Cap Mngmt Ca reported 57,353 shares. Midas Management stated it has 1.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Csat Investment Advisory LP has invested 0.14% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 562 shares in its portfolio. S&Co Inc holds 0.04% or 2,940 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Wednesday, May 8. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $16000 target. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “In-Line” rating given on Monday, June 17 by Imperial Capital. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Imperial Capital. On Tuesday, May 7 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, April 12. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by Citigroup. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Barclays Capital. Imperial Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, May 7. Imperial Capital has “Outperform” rating and $14700 target. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy”.

Pathstone Family Office Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IWR) stake by 13,156 shares to 44 valued at $2,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In stake by 8,750 shares and now owns 47 shares. International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) was reduced too.

More notable recent Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Think About Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.’s (NYSE:CRL) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Analysts See Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Charles River Laboratories to Open Flexible Vivarium Space for Clients in South San Francisco – Business Wire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Charles River Laboratories Invests in Resero Analyticsâ„¢ – Business Wire” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages CRL Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased Twilio Inc stake by 24,225 shares to 11,020 valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) stake by 40,131 shares and now owns 26,700 shares. Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) was reduced too.