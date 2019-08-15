King Luther Capital Management Holds Stake in Textainer Group Holdings LTD (TGH); National Gen Hldgs (NGHC) Shareholder Pembroke Management LTD Has Trimmed Position as Stock Rose

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in National Gen Hldgs (NGHC) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 14,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.82% . The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.65M, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in National Gen Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $23.53. About 119,084 shares traded. National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) has declined 8.71% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NGHC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ National General Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGHC); 21/04/2018 – Harun Maruf: BREAKING: Somali Defense Ministry officially takes over UAE-run training centre in Mogadishu. Deputy Commander of; 14/03/2018 – National General at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 19/03/2018 – National General at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 12/03/2018 – National General Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Mar. 19; 05/03/2018 National General Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP NGHC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM GREW $165.1 MLN OR 14.1% TO $1,337.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q EPS 55c; 07/03/2018 – National General Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 14-16

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Textainer Group Holdings Ltd (TGH) by 80.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 67,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 150,930 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, up from 83,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Textainer Group Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $382.16 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $6.78. About 320,714 shares traded or 133.32% up from the average. Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) has declined 35.13% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.13% the S&P500. Some Historical TGH News: 26/04/2018 – Textainer Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 14/03/2018 TEXTAINER FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF FOR UP TO $350M; 28/05/2018 – TGH:TAKEOVER OFFER DOCUMENT; 08/05/2018 – Textainer 1Q EPS 33c; 08/05/2018 – TEXTAINER GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 31C; 08/05/2018 – Textainer 1Q Rev $133.2M; 28/05/2018 – TGH:DISTRIBUTION OF TAKEOVER OFFER DOCUMENT; 08/05/2018 – Textainer 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.3% Position in Textainer Group; 25/04/2018 – TGH:UPDATE OF DATES FOR TAKEOVER OFFER

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93 billion and $13.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstcash Inc by 13,870 shares to 39,565 shares, valued at $3.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Domo Inc by 9,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,750 shares, and cut its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.41, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold NGHC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 54.55 million shares or 0.94% more from 54.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Secor Capital Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 0.08% or 16,335 shares. Msd Partners LP invested in 2.16 million shares or 6.35% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.02% or 3.16M shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated has invested 0.09% in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) for 38,400 shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 21,515 shares stake. Ajo Ltd Partnership reported 66,113 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 33,290 shares. Snow Management Lp has 1.45% invested in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) for 967,966 shares. Matarin Management Limited Liability has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Bridgeway Cap holds 0.01% of its portfolio in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) for 32,400 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al invested in 0.02% or 25,236 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Elk Creek Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 1.21% or 704,484 shares in its portfolio.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $924.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 69,575 shares to 514,747 shares, valued at $18.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Riv Labs Int (NYSE:CRL) by 34,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Merit Medical Sys (NASDAQ:MMSI).