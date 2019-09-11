King Luther Capital Management Holds Holding in Aci Worldwide (ACIW); Denali Advisors Decreased Holding in M&T Bank Corp. (MTB) by $989,100

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in M&T Bank Corp. (MTB) by 86.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 6,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.16% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157,000, down from 7,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in M&T Bank Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $152.62. About 94,744 shares traded. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 6.49% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 30/04/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Successful Completion of Sea Trials and Delivery Date of M/T Eco Palm Springs; 03/04/2018 – U.S. top court suggests lower courts reconsider Tribune Co dispute; 15/05/2018 – M&T Bank Raises Dividend to 80c; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Exits M&T, Cuts Comcast; 03/05/2018 – Former Wilmington Trust executives convicted in U.S. fraud trial; 23/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP MTB.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $190; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 23/04/2018 – BHARAT FINANCIAL REITERATES AIM TO GROW LOAN PORTFOLIO 45% M/T; 24/04/2018 – IEC ELECTRONICS – EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 20, CO AND M&T BANK ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO FIFTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT; 07/05/2018 – Capital Product Partners L.P. Completes Acquisition Of The M/T ‘Anikitos’

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 11,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 817,308 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.87 million, up from 806,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $31.3. About 70,384 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 11/03/2018 – AGSTTL and ACI Highlight Key Megatrends Shaping India’s Digital Payments Revolution – By 2025, Digital Transactions Could Be; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 60-Mo Backlog Increased to $4.4B; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe; 04/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide to Highlight the Future of Campus Commerce at Ellucian Live 2018; 11/04/2018 – Hungary’s OTP Bank Group Builds Foundation for Future Growth with ACI Worldwide; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ACI WORLDWIDE INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Rev $209.3M; 09/04/2018 – One in Five Organizations has Experienced Payments Data Theft Over the Past 12 Months; 27/03/2018 – WCG (WIRB-COPERNICUS GROUP) CLINICAL SERVICES UNIT BUYS ACI; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide

Analysts await M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $3.61 earnings per share, up 1.40% or $0.05 from last year’s $3.56 per share. MTB’s profit will be $454.93 million for 10.57 P/E if the $3.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.34 actual earnings per share reported by M&T Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.08% EPS growth.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $667.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) by 18,200 shares to 47,000 shares, valued at $3.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pbf Energy Inc Cl A (NYSE:PBF) by 15,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $180,188 activity.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93 billion and $13.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 5,655 shares to 17,165 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msa Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 3,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,845 shares, and cut its stake in Glacier Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:GBCI).

