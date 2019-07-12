King Luther Capital Management Holding in Zions Bancorporation (ZION) Boosted as Market Value Declined; As Qad (QADA) Valuation Rose, Holder Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Has Lowered by $1.29 Million Its Stake

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture decreased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, down from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $798.57 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $42.49. About 11,297 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has risen 2.79% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Loss/Shr 28c; 19/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADA); 30/05/2018 – QAD INC – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE INCREASED 40 PCT, NOW ACCOUNTS FOR ONE-QUARTER OF TOTAL REVENUE; 11/04/2018 – QAD Enhances QAD Cloud ERP and Updates Solutions; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q EPS 7c; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS B SHARE $0.23; 22/05/2018 – QAD Announces Project Upgrade Technology Grant Recipients; 22/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADB); 11/04/2018 – QAD Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.072 Per Class A Share And $0.06 Per Class B Share; 08/05/2018 – QAD Welcomes Customers and Partners to QAD Explore 2018 in Dallas

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation (ZION) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 6,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.69M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.67M, up from 1.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $46.08. About 195,617 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $1.21 million activity. Shares for $259,205 were sold by ALEXANDER BRUCE K. BLACKFORD DAVID E also sold $107,927 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $59,951 were sold by LAURSEN THOMAS E on Monday, January 28. Smith Jennifer Anne had sold 7,746 shares worth $373,977. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $24,756 was made by SHIREY TERRY ALAN on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Ltd invested in 0.15% or 85,500 shares. Century holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 2.42M shares. Clover Partners Ltd Partnership invested in 2.01% or 25,000 shares. Daiwa Securities Gp stated it has 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Rmb Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 2,947 shares. Northcoast Asset Ltd Com reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 59,686 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And accumulated 277 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Llc holds 15,975 shares. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 75 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Company reported 377,316 shares. Calamos Advsr Lc reported 461,780 shares. Brinker Cap Inc holds 30,129 shares. Moreover, Legal & General Public Lc has 0.03% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Wedge Mngmt L LP Nc stated it has 15,583 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93B and $13.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,201 shares to 85,333 shares, valued at $17.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 23,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,745 shares, and cut its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B).

