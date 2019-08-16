King Luther Capital Management Holding in Diamondback Energy (FANG) Lifted by $381,982 as Stock Rose; Transcanada (TRP) Position Held by Clark Capital Management Group Inc

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc bought 23,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 361,139 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.23 million, up from 337,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.43B market cap company. It closed at $47.76 lastly. It is down 10.49% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA REPORTS REV REQUIREMENT SETTLEMENT WITH NGTL SYSTEM; 24/05/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NEB ALSO PROVIDED GUIDANCE ON TOLLING PRINCIPLES TO BE APPLIED TO PROJECT; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SAYS PRESSURE RESTRICTION ON ITS KEYSTONE PIPELINE HAS NOT HAD MATERIAL IMPACT ON EARNINGS; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA 1Q REV. C$3.42B, EST. C$3.21B; 03/05/2018 – TransCanada to start work on Keystone XL in Montana in fall 2018 -letter; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NGTL ANTICIPATES AN EXPANSION INVESTMENT OF APPROXIMATELY $120 MLN; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA TRP.TO – IN ADDITION TO KEYSTONE XL, LOOKING TO INCREASE SYSTEM UTILIZATION BY CONNECTING MORE SUPPLY AND MORE MARKETS TO THE SYSTEM- CEO; 03/05/2018 – REMAINING PRESSURE RESTRICTIONS ON TRANSCANADA’S KEYSTONE OIL PIPELINE LIFTED ON MAY 1 BY PHMSA – SPOKESMAN; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – UNIT FILED APPLICATION WITH NATIONAL ENERGY BOARD FOR APPROVAL OF NEGOTIATED SETTLEMENT WITH CUSTOMERS, OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS IF LNG CANADA GOES AHEAD, MOST SPENDING ON COASTAL GAS LINK PIPELINE TO BE IN 2021, 2022

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 3,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 83,154 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.44 million, up from 79,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $95.81. About 1.45M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $4.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 204,574 shares to 234,794 shares, valued at $24.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 52,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,336 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Capital Savings Bank Inc Tx holds 1.6% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 8,646 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 24,938 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 17,376 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Icon Advisers holds 216,123 shares or 2.2% of its portfolio. Cap Research Investors reported 11.18M shares. Winch Advisory Lc reported 0.67% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). 445 were accumulated by Guardian Life Insurance Of America. Massmutual Company Fsb Adv stated it has 76 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Baldwin Inv owns 6,595 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Toth Advisory stated it has 70 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Jane Street Gru Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams accumulated 4,126 shares. American Insurance Tx owns 0.12% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 22,828 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa, a France-based fund reported 3,590 shares.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93 billion and $13.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 53,770 shares to 25,712 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 179,646 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.71M shares, and cut its stake in Bancorpsouth Bk Tupelo Miss.