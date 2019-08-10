King Luther Capital Management Has Upped Position in Martin Marietta Matls (MLM); As Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has Lowered Position by $608,034

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 13.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A sold 3,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 21,002 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, down from 24,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $177.7. About 1.59 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 7,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 631,245 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.99M, up from 624,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $249.41. About 311,095 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 30/04/2018 – MLM AGREEMENT WOULD RESOLVE ALL COMPETITION ISSUES FOR PURCHASE; 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr; 25/04/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REQUIRES MARTIN MARIETTA TO DIVEST QUARRIES; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Says $1.625B Cash Transaction Closed on April 27; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Justice Department Announces Suit and Settlement With Martin Marietta Over Bluegrass Materials Deal; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $525 MLN TO $640 MLN; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Related to Bluegrass Deal Calls for Quarry Divestitures

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93 billion and $13.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 46,819 shares to 411,437 shares, valued at $17.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,586 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 984,360 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt LP holds 3,100 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Pillar Pacific Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.51% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Lockheed Martin Invest Mgmt owns 15,240 shares. Cibc Asset reported 7,560 shares. Moreover, Stone Run Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4.27% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 43,125 shares. Lomas Capital Ltd Liability Com stated it has 5.56% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Everence Cap Mgmt Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Gardner Russo And Gardner Ltd Co invested 2.9% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Aperio Gp Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 27,704 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Llc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Jpmorgan Chase And Co owns 2.60M shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Public Sector Pension Board accumulated 0.01% or 5,214 shares. Sandy Spring Bankshares reported 8,500 shares.

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Martin Marietta Materials Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s (NYSE:MLM) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Martin Marietta sees growth potential as states bulk up infrastructure spending – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Martin Marietta Appoints New Member to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $851,668 activity. Shares for $100,546 were bought by Scanlon Jennifer F.. Zampi Jason Andrew had sold 519 shares worth $94,117.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Inc owns 6,494 shares. Goelzer Inv Mngmt Inc, a Indiana-based fund reported 8,242 shares. Jones Financial Lllp invested in 2,672 shares. Covington Cap Mngmt accumulated 2,786 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement reported 418,457 shares. 14,100 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Bartlett And Limited Liability owns 96,456 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. West Oak Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.2% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 10,305 shares. 13,280 were accumulated by Williams Jones Limited Liability Company. South Dakota Investment Council accumulated 51,612 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs holds 32,401 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.63% or 65,775 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Monarch Mgmt has 0.28% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 4,172 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 176,384 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mariner Limited Liability Co owns 15,098 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $723.60 million for 16.10 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “South Carolina Ports Tapping Rail And Inland Hubs More In 2019 – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Chopped CSX Outlook Weighs on All Railroad Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “U.S. Rail Volumes Continue Dip – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Norfolk Southern declares $0.94 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.