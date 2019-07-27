King Luther Capital Management Has Trimmed Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Holding; Shorts at Fiserv (FISV) Raised By 7.36%

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) had an increase of 7.36% in short interest. FISV’s SI was 35.82M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 7.36% from 33.36 million shares previously. With 5.16M avg volume, 7 days are for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)’s short sellers to cover FISV’s short positions. The stock increased 6.16% or $5.94 during the last trading session, reaching $102.3. About 22.06M shares traded or 461.26% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) stake by 4.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 13,946 shares as Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC)’s stock declined 6.49%. The King Luther Capital Management Corp holds 275,030 shares with $13.29M value, down from 288,976 last quarter. Wells Fargo & Co New now has $217.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.3. About 21.55M shares traded or 14.34% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – Engility Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS DEMOCRATIC CONTROL OF CONGRESS WILL LEAD TO SINGLE-PAYER HEALTHCARE, WHICH WOULD BE BAD FOR PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1/Vmig 1 To Tender Option Bond Trust (Wells Fargo Liq.) Floater Certificates, Series 2018-XM0638; 06/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS LJM FAILED TO MAKE ITS REQUIRED MARGIN PAYMENTS TO COVER ITS LOSSES, PROMPTING THE LAWSUIT FOR BREACH OF CONTRACT; 08/03/2018 – Mass. Secretary Galvin’s Office Seeking Additional Information to Determine Scope of Wells Fargo’s Internal Investigation; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 09/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Improperly Kept a Pension Fund’s Fee Rebates; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO: 2018 CCAR PROCESS IS `VERY BUSINESS AS USUAL’; 20/04/2018 – Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection Announces Settlement With Wells Fargo For Auto-Loan Administration and Mortgage Practices

Among 5 analysts covering Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Fiserv had 14 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, January 28. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was initiated by Raymond James with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, January 29 by SunTrust. The stock of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold Fiserv, Inc. shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company has market cap of $40.15 billion. The companyÂ’s Payments and Industry Products segment provides debit and credit card processing and services; electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; person-to-person payment services; and other electronic payments software and services. It has a 43.04 P/E ratio. This segment also offers card and print personalization services; investment account processing services for separately managed accounts; and fraud and risk management services and products.

Among 8 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co had 23 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of WFC in report on Friday, March 29 to “Hold” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, April 15 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, April 15. UBS maintained the shares of WFC in report on Wednesday, July 17 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, May 21 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $4700 target in Wednesday, July 17 report. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9 with “Underweight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.