King Luther Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake in Home Depot (HD) by $7.00 Million as Market Value Rose; As Netflix (NFLX) Stock Value Declined, Hollencrest Securities Has Cut Stake by $350,660

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 43.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 985 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 1,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 2,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $290.17. About 5.17M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 12/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : WEDBUSH SAYS EXPECTS CO TO BURN CASH TO FUND CONTENT ACQUISITION FOR MANY YEARS; 17/04/2018 – Setapp â€” a monthly subscription to Mac apps â€” has been called the “Netflix of apps.”; 18/05/2018 – Netflix Forecasts to 2023: 201 Million Streaming Subscribers by 2023, up by 82% – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – Netflix posted $11.7 billion in revenue for 2017 and has not previously issued full-year revenue guidance for 2018; 08/03/2018 – Obama may be on Netflix soon, according to a report; 05/03/2018 New York Post: `Summer Heights High’ Creator Chris Lilley Bringing New Australian Comedy Series To Netflix; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID TO HAVE EXPLORED BUYING CINEMAS: LA TIMES; 18/05/2018 – Jennifer Aniston to star in same-sex White House comedy film; 30/04/2018 – Buy Spotify because it is ‘closest’ thing to a Netflix for music: JP Morgan; 24/05/2018 – TELEFONICA TO INTEGRATE NETFLIX SERVICE INTO TV/VIDEO PLATFORMS

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 36,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $245.10 million, down from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $231.13. About 3.14M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Seeing Strong Momentum in All Lines of Business During First Few Weeks of May; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 25/04/2018 – WKBT News 8: BREAKING: A Dallas police officer died today after a Home Depot shooting yesterday; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.69 billion for 22.93 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Investment Mangement has 0.39% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Com reported 5,337 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Palladium Ptnrs Lc reported 2.33% stake. London Of Virginia owns 433,006 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Smith Moore owns 9,325 shares. Greystone Managed Invs holds 0.72% or 63,327 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Mngmt owns 1.01% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1.32M shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.41% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bragg Advsrs holds 47,146 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Narwhal Capital Mngmt owns 22,810 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Frontier Invest Mgmt holds 3,890 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Communications has 43,300 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap accumulated 0.81% or 337,946 shares. Mckinley Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Delaware stated it has 1.12% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora holds 0.76% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 11,031 shares.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93 billion and $13.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 3,782 shares to 83,154 shares, valued at $8.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 44,326 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Comscore Inc (NASDAQ:SCOR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Sg Americas stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Pennsylvania-based Addison Cap Communication has invested 0.39% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tarbox Family Office Inc owns 0.02% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 165 shares. Winch Advisory Serv Lc owns 12,622 shares or 2.49% of their US portfolio. S R Schill & Associates has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 55,037 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.48% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 84,937 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 745,851 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Natixis invested in 53,826 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.04% or 1,777 shares in its portfolio. 555 were reported by Horan Cap Advsr Llc. Ssi Invest Management reported 838 shares. Susquehanna Interest Llp holds 137,309 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 811 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $743.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,974 shares to 32,408 shares, valued at $6.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 6,403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,007 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).