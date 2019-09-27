King Luther Capital Management Has Trimmed Position in Celgene (CELG) by $53.46 Million as Valuation Declined; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Valuation Declined, Shareholder D L Carlson Investment Group Has Lowered Stake by $1.65 Million

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 90.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 581,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 58,186 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.38M, down from 639,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $98.59. About 2.81M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $BLUE $CELG BCMA CAR-T focus likely on the 2 deaths; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $2.05; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 16/04/2018 – FDA OKS BRISTOL-MYERS’ NIVOLUMAB PLUS IPILIMUMAB COMBINATION; 03/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Expanded Class Period in Securities Class Action Filed against Celgene Corporation; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 05/04/2018 – FORMA Therapeutics Achieves Key Objective in Collaboration with Celgene Corporation to Advance a Novel Protein Homeostasis; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 11,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 48,392 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.74 million, down from 60,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $340.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $128.85. About 6.85M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 08/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 09/05/2018 – @JayJints So incredibly kind JJ. Thanks very much; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 25/05/2018 – J&J JURY FAILS TO REACH VERDICT IN CANCER SUIT TIED TO TALC; 11/05/2018 – Risperdal Consta (Johnson & Johnson): Global Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88M and $324.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mongodb Inc. by 16,637 shares to 52,554 shares, valued at $7.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.11 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Arcadia Inv Mi has 0.18% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 4,722 shares. Japan-based Tokio Marine Asset Management Commerce has invested 0.34% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hayek Kallen Investment Management owns 3.27% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 37,018 shares. Kornitzer Capital Ks reported 1.14% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). M&R Capital Mngmt holds 1.86% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 58,980 shares. 53,412 are held by First Merchants. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System holds 155,870 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Sonata reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sphera Funds Management Limited holds 7.62% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 400,000 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) holds 122,482 shares or 2.94% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 0.81% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.64M shares. Nine Masts Cap reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Berkshire Hathaway holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 327,100 shares. 61,950 are owned by Lau Assocs Limited Com. White Pine Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Minnesota-based fund reported 36,397 shares.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 9.55 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.