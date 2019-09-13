King Luther Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Rockwell Automation (ROK) Position by $1.49 Million as Stock Price Declined; Moore Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stake by $2.36 Million

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 31.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp sold 52,337 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 112,915 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.12 million, down from 165,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $49.61. About 8.78 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO SEES 2018 WORLDWIDE REVENUES INCREASING IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 25/04/2018 – USGS: M 4.7 – 243km WSW of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 16/04/2018 – Most interesting data point in $BMY CM-227 PR Opdivo monotherapy failed in high TMB ≥13 mut/Mb and ≥1% positive PD-L1 expression PFS HR 0.95; p=0.7776; 12/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/12/2018, 7:45 PM; 27/03/2018 – Breckenridge: Entecavir a Generic Version of Baraclude Tablets by Bristol-Myers Squibb; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq; 15/05/2018 – Partner Fund Adds Bristol-Myers, Exits Regeneron: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/4/2018, 8:00 PM; 26/04/2018 – Restaurant Marketing Company, First Table, Has Taken the New Zealand and Australia Hospitality World by Storm – and is Now Launching Their Industry Leading Concept & Technology in London, Bristol and Bath; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 9,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 452,678 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.16 million, down from 461,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $166.13. About 1.05M shares traded or 14.73% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 05/04/2018 – Judge Allows Berkshire Museum to Sell Rockwell Painting and Other Works; 19/03/2018 – EPA: Deadline to Comment on Proposed Listing of the Rockwell Grenada Site to the Superfund National Priorities List Extended to; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Adj EPS $1.89; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.65 TO $3.95; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3.5 TO 6.5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – CONTROL PRODUCTS & SOLUTIONS QUARTERLY SALES WERE $882.8 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 5.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO $835.3 MLN; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION BOOSTING DIV 10%; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY REVENUE 3.33 BLN PESOS VS 3.06 BLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY EPS $3.65-EPS $3.95; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – SEES 2018 REPORTED SALES GROWTH 4.5 PCT TO 7.5 PCT

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93B and $13.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yext Inc by 81,600 shares to 156,049 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, down 7.58% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.11 per share. ROK’s profit will be $228.04 million for 21.30 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual earnings per share reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 77.53 million shares or 4.23% less from 80.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.81 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.