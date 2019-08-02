King Luther Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $618,384 as Stock Value Rose; Mirae Asset Global Investments Stake in Enbridge (ENB) Has Trimmed by $7.38 Million as Stock Price Declined

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 9.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 204,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.99M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.12 million, down from 2.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 3.47M shares traded or 12.36% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 05/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge is seeking to cut its stake in a German offshore wind project, sources say via @markets by @ahirtens; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces Simplification Of Corporate Structure With Proposals To Acquire All Of The Outstanding Sponsored Vehicle Equity Securities; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss/Shr C$1.06; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Slumps as Minnesota Ruling Casts Doubt on Key Pipeline; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DEAL WILL ALSO ELIMINATE $500 MLN OF EQUITY CAPITAL REQUIREMENT PREVIOUSLY INCLUDED IN FUNDING PLAN; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS SEEING A LOT OF INTEREST IN POTENTIAL BUYERS FOR CANADIAN GATHERING AND PROCESSING ASSETS; COULD MAKE ADDITIONAL SALES; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Partners Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT IN TALKS TO BUY TRANS MOUNTAIN OR OPERATE PIPELINE; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO HIRE RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADA GAS ASSETS; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Net C$445M

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 0.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 5,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.26 million, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $291.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $116.73. About 10.69M shares traded or 48.03% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74 billion and $13.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ssr Mng Inc by 67,486 shares to 1.92M shares, valued at $24.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 3,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,071 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 insider sales for $253.20 million activity.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93B and $13.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Talend S A by 45,990 shares to 52,990 shares, valued at $2.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Class C by 2,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,506 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).