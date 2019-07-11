King Luther Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position in 3M Co (MMM) by $662,607 as Stock Value Declined; Brookside Capital Management Cut Ball (BLL) Stake by $61.37 Million

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 3,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 85,333 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.73M, down from 88,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $167.97. About 1.75M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- FUTURO (TM) SPORT, QUICK STRAP ANKLE SUPPORT, REF 47736GEN, UPC 0 51131 19692 6; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 24/04/2018 – [PAV] PAVILLON HOLDINGS : 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EX; 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – UPDATED ITS 2018 ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH GUIDANCE TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 3 TO 4 PERCENT, VERSUS A PRIOR RANGE OF 3 TO 5 PERCENT; 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 21/03/2018 – MOMENT GROUP AB MOMENT.ST – ISSUES BONDS WITH TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 400 MLN, BONDS RUN FOR 3 YEARS WITH FLOATING RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 6.0 PCT; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES

Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 64.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc sold 1.08M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 590,427 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.16 million, down from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $71.14. About 718,739 shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 62.96% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.53% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 09/03/2018 – Ball Aerospace Showcases Phased Array Antennas, Optical Communications and Remote Sensing Capabilities for Commercial and Government Applications at SATELLITE 2018; 18/05/2018 – Ball Mill – Low Interest Rates Intensifying Construction Projects Drives the Market| Technavio; 23/03/2018 – CENTERRA GOLD – SECOND BALL MILL AT MOUNT MILLIGAN NOW RESTARTED FOLLOWING BUILD-UP OF WATER IN MOUNT MILLIGAN’S TAILINGS STORAGE FACILITY; 12/04/2018 – Ball Recognizes Six Plants with Most Notable 2017 Sustainability Achievements; 06/03/2018 – BALL CORP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, CASH, TO REPAY OUTSTANDING BORROWINGS UNDER TERM LOAN & REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITIES; 02/04/2018 – Alleghey Cy: N Zone Sports Junior T Ball Ages Four and Five; 30/05/2018 – Ball Aerospace Selected to Build Key Instrument Component for NASA’s WFIRST Observatory; 09/05/2018 – Global Cryogenic Valve (Globe, Gate, Ball) Market 2018-2023 – Focus on Tanks & Cold Boxes, Transfer Lines, Manifolds & Gas Trains Applications – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – Inquisitr: Lakers Rumors: Isaiah Thomas Open To Staying As Lonzo Ball’s Backup, Reports `Los Angeles Times’; 28/03/2018 – CRICKET AUSTRALIA ANNOUNCES 12-MONTH BANS FOR STEVE SMITH AND DAVID WARNER FOR THEIR ROLES IN BALL-TAMPERING SCANDAL IN SOUTH AFRICA – CA STATEMENT

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $6.16 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider HAYES JOHN A sold $5.06M. MORRISON SCOTT C also sold $725,018 worth of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) shares.

Analysts await Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. BLL’s profit will be $216.08 million for 27.36 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Ball Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.65% EPS growth.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 511,538 shares to 1.25M shares, valued at $68.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Thomas White holds 18,132 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Indiana And Mngmt accumulated 101,311 shares or 3.04% of the stock. Moreover, Dnb Asset As has 0% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 54,940 shares. Millennium holds 9,348 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Moreover, Fil Limited has 0.01% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 104,792 shares. 618 are held by Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs owns 1.30M shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.1% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested 0.02% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Allstate accumulated 79,642 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Co owns 0% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 14,968 shares. Fiduciary Trust holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 20,961 shares. 12,800 were accumulated by Cullen Frost Bankers.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93B and $13.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (Prn) (VOO) by 3,921 shares to 28,201 shares, valued at $7.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Textainer Group Holdings Ltd (NYSE:TGH) by 67,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Howe & Rusling has invested 2.11% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Towercrest Capital Mngmt invested 0.08% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Sandhill Capital Prns Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.5% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 17,365 shares. Fayez Sarofim & owns 0.09% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 81,494 shares. Pennsylvania-based First Bancorporation Trust Of Newtown has invested 1.37% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Central Bancorp Company accumulated 0.02% or 500 shares. Foster & Motley Incorporated accumulated 0.37% or 12,302 shares. Nadler Financial Group Incorporated holds 2,577 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa reported 232,538 shares. Zuckerman Gp Ltd invested 0.2% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Somerset Grp Limited Com owns 12.27% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 70,408 shares. Moreover, Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Lc has 0.09% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Mathes holds 1.36% or 12,893 shares. Legacy Cap Partners Inc stated it has 14,865 shares. Hbk Invs LP holds 0.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 5,783 shares.