King Luther Capital Management Has Raised Rockwell Automation (ROK) Holding by $3.26 Million; Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Share Price Rose While Denali Advisors Lowered Stake

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 18,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 461,812 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.03 million, up from 443,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $147.86. About 473,034 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION – ARCHITECTURE & SOFTWARE QUARTERLY SALES WERE $768.4 MLN, INCREASE OF 6.9 PERCENT COMPARED TO $719.0 MLN IN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.70 TO $8.00, EST. $7.80; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “DEMAND FOR QUARTER WAS FAIRLY BROAD BASED ACROSS REGIONS AND VERTICALS”; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $6.7 BLN; 17/04/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT EQUITY HOLDER 2.11 BLN PESOS VS 1.82 BLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Adj EPS $1.89; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.70 TO $8.00; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – CONTROL PRODUCTS & SOLUTIONS QUARTERLY SALES WERE $882.8 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 5.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO $835.3 MLN

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) by 14.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 57,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 325,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02M, down from 382,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medical Properties Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.43. About 1.09 million shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 36c; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – TRANSACTION TO GENERATE PROCEEDS TO MPT OF $175 MLN FOR AN APPROXIMATE 13% UNLEVERED IRR ON 2012 INVESTMENT OF $96 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 21/04/2018 DJ Medical Properties Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPW); 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ON A PER DILUTED SHARE BASIS OF $0.36; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 EPS $1-EPS $1.04; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AGREES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH, INC. TO ONE EQUITY PARTNERS; 24/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REDUCE BORROWINGS UNDER MPT’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS NFFO ESTIMATES FOR 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold MPW shares while 88 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 305.39 million shares or 7.66% more from 283.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Insur Annuity Association Of America has invested 0.56% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 422,140 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 63,000 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Ltd Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 1.28M shares. Monarch Prtn Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.73% or 260,670 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bankshares has invested 0.01% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Honeywell International has invested 1.16% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Eagle Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 16,954 shares. Dubuque Bank & Trust Communications accumulated 255 shares or 0% of the stock. Asset One Limited, Japan-based fund reported 920,988 shares. Riverhead Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 300,349 shares. Invesco Limited owns 2.37M shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 207,329 shares. 1.68M are held by State Common Retirement Fund. Rhumbline Advisers holds 1.02M shares.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $624.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp. Cl A (NYSE:AL) by 44,400 shares to 82,000 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 41,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Sun Trust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Assoc invested in 190 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8.85M shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.01% or 385,984 shares in its portfolio. Cap Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 1,849 shares. Dnb Asset Management As has 85,180 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Motco accumulated 240 shares. Saturna invested in 1.54% or 300,000 shares. 3,033 were accumulated by Frontier Mngmt. Pathstone Family Office Limited invested in 21 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Ohio-based Park Oh has invested 0.01% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Quantitative Inv Mgmt Lc owns 0.1% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 10,200 shares. Birmingham Cap Inc Al holds 0.22% or 2,850 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Lc accumulated 1,824 shares or 0.06% of the stock.