King Luther Capital Management Has Raised Moodys (MCO) Holding; Ttm Technologies (TTMI) Shorts Up By 11.99%

Ttm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TTMI) had an increase of 11.99% in short interest. TTMI’s SI was 12.20 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 11.99% from 10.90M shares previously. With 1.09M avg volume, 11 days are for Ttm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TTMI)’s short sellers to cover TTMI’s short positions. The SI to Ttm Technologies Inc’s float is 12.69%. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.39. About 71,893 shares traded. TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) has declined 39.64% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.64% the S&P500. Some Historical TTMI News: 11/04/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. to Host Analyst and Investor Day on May 24, 2018; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 14/05/2018 – Nuveen Asset Management Buys New 2.2% Position in TTM Tech; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys 1.6% of TTM Tech; 10/04/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. Receives Excellent Supplier Award From United Automotive Electronic Systems Co., Ltd; 02/05/2018 – TTM TECH SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 34C TO 40C, EST. 33C; 18/04/2018 – TTM Technologies Expects This Transaction to Be Immediately Accretive to non-GAAP Earnings; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 18/04/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Anaren, Inc; 02/05/2018 – TTM Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS 34c-Adj EPS 40c

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased Moodys Corp (MCO) stake by 9.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired 32,635 shares as Moodys Corp (MCO)’s stock rose 10.54%. The King Luther Capital Management Corp holds 377,904 shares with $73.81M value, up from 345,269 last quarter. Moodys Corp now has $40.91B valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $216.21. About 54,689 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 26/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA AVERAGE DOLLAR BOND YIELD SPREAD OVER U.S. TREASURIES FALLS 6 BASIS POINTS TO 251 BPS AFTER MOODY’S REPRIEVE; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns (P)Baa1 To Ocbc’s Additional Tier 1 Capital Securities Component Of Updated Gmtn Program; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Simon Property Group’s A2 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating, Outlook Is Stable; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Withdraws Ratings On Calatlantic Group, Inc; 06/03/2018 – INDONESIA’S ENERGY PRICE MOVE IS REVERSAL OF REFORM: MOODY’S; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS HAVE MAINTAINED ITS ECONOMIC GROWTH OUTLOOK FOR MOST OF THE G-20 ADVANCED ECONOMIES FOR THE NEXT TWO YEARS; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Amendments For Tender Option Bond Trusts; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Mosinee School District, Wi’s Go Bonds; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes Of Bank 2017-BNK4; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES’ OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE,

TTM Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes printed circuit boards worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.31 billion. It provides a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates. It has a 17.6 P/E ratio. It also produces test specialized circuits that are used in radio-frequency or microwave emission and collection applications; printed circuits with heavy copper cores, and embedded and press-fit coins; PCBs with electrically passive heat sinks; and PCBs with electrically active thermal cores.

Among 3 analysts covering TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TTM Technologies has $17.7500 highest and $1300 lowest target. $14.92’s average target is 20.42% above currents $12.39 stock price. TTM Technologies had 4 analyst reports since May 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, August 1. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, August 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 23 investors sold TTM Technologies, Inc. shares while 45 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 110.43 million shares or 1.32% less from 111.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tarbox Family Office owns 160 shares. Financial Architects owns 0% invested in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) for 300 shares. Teton Advsrs reported 0.05% in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). Susquehanna Gp Llp has invested 0% in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). Pinebridge Invs L P reported 0.02% of its portfolio in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). Public Sector Pension Inv Board has 206,948 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 756,724 shares. 76,200 are held by Alberta Investment Corporation. Indexiq Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 108,162 shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) for 27,704 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 12,373 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 133,296 shares stake. Loomis Sayles And Co L P invested in 0.02% or 867,574 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hilton Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 12,955 are held by Perella Weinberg Partners Ltd Partnership. 11,768 were reported by Ww Asset Management Inc. 600 were reported by Estabrook Capital. Fmr Ltd invested in 4.71 million shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.14% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 137,388 shares. Park Natl Oh has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Caprock Group has 0.04% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Hennessy Advisors Inc owns 11,000 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested in 1.58M shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated reported 1,790 shares stake. 4,412 are held by Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Twin Tree LP stated it has 6,383 shares. Greenleaf Tru reported 1,413 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1,115 shares.

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) stake by 581,044 shares to 58,186 valued at $5.38M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) stake by 13,684 shares and now owns 1.22M shares. United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) was reduced too.