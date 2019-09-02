King Luther Capital Management Has Lowered By $683,240 Its Dxp Enterprises New (DXPE) Holding; Sir Capital Management LP Has Decreased Transcanada (TRP) Holding By $2.19 Million

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased Dxp Enterprises Inc New (DXPE) stake by 3.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 17,980 shares as Dxp Enterprises Inc New (DXPE)’s stock declined 19.32%. The King Luther Capital Management Corp holds 482,415 shares with $18.78 million value, down from 500,395 last quarter. Dxp Enterprises Inc New now has $557.69M valuation. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $32.45. About 62,341 shares traded. DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) has declined 15.76% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.76% the S&P500. Some Historical DXPE News: 27/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 02/05/2018 – DXP Enterprises: With more than a century of experience, DXP provides a single source for engineering, systems design, and; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in DXP Enterprises; 20/04/2018 – DJ DXP Enterprises Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DXPE); 08/05/2018 – DXP ENTERPRISES 1Q EPS 24C, EST. 21C; 24/04/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE – COS PLAN TO ADD PHASE 2 COMPONENT TO ONGOING PHASE 1B STUDY OF DXP-SURVIVAC WITH INCYTE’S EPACADOSTAT AND LOW DOSE CYCLOPHOSPHAMIDE; 15/05/2018 – Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Buys 1.2% of DXP Enterprises; 12/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises: Chief Accounting Officer Mac McConnell to Retire, Effective March 31; 20/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Mar. 27-28; 15/05/2018 – DXP Enterprises Appoints Gene Padgett Chief Accounting Officer

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased Transcanada Corp (TRP) stake by 11.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 49,739 shares as Transcanada Corp (TRP)’s stock rose 3.20%. The Sir Capital Management Lp holds 394,901 shares with $17.75M value, down from 444,640 last quarter. Transcanada Corp now has $47.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $51.24. About 2.27M shares traded or 75.30% up from the average. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 27/04/2018 – TransCanada Declares Quarterly Dividend of C$0.69; 17/05/2018 – TransCanada Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA – INCREASE IN OVERALL COMPARABLE EARNINGS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 INCREASED DUE TO HIGHER VOLUMES ON KEYSTONE PIPELINE SYSTEM, AMONG OTHERS; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SAYS PRESSURE RESTRICTION ON ITS KEYSTONE PIPELINE HAS NOT HAD MATERIAL IMPACT ON EARNINGS; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA – CONTINUE TO ADVANCE MORE THAN $20 BLN OF MEDIUM TO LONGER-TERM PROJECTS INCLUDING KEYSTONE XL, COASTAL GASLINK; 22/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP TRP.TO : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 03/05/2018 – TransCanada to Begin Montana Brush Clearing for Keystone in Fall; 20/03/2018 – TransCanada Announces Successful Completion of NGTL Export Capacity Open Season; 20/03/2018 – TransCanada Chips Away at Alberta Natural Gas Pipeline Shortage; 02/04/2018 – TransCanada Places Final Section of 2017 NGTL Expansion Program into Service

Sir Capital Management Lp increased Enerplus Res Fd Com (NYSE:ERF) stake by 1.50 million shares to 1.87 million valued at $15.64M in 2019Q1. It also upped Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA) stake by 47,861 shares and now owns 80,861 shares. Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) was raised too.

More notable recent TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 Vital Facts About High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Every Investor Should Know – The Motley Fool” on August 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mexico reaches deal with gas pipeline operators – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Great Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Offering up to 8.7% – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why This 4.7%-Yielding Dividend Stock Is a Great Long-Term Buy – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Analysts await TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 5.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.76 per share. TRP’s profit will be $669.91 million for 17.79 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by TC Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.00% negative EPS growth.

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp stake by 103,380 shares to 270,800 valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1. It also upped Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 13,778 shares and now owns 755,289 shares. Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) was raised too.

More notable recent DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “DXPE vs. FLS: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on September 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Investors Should Avoid Graco (GGG) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on September 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IDEX (IEX) Shares Up 31% YTD: What’s Driving the Rally? – Nasdaq” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Tops Q2 EPS by 8c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Colfax to Gain from Strong End Markets & Buyouts Amid Risks – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

