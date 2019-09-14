King Luther Capital Management Has Lowered Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holding as Valuation Rose; As Cme Group (CME) Valuation Rose, Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Lifted Position by $505,370

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 2,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 89,900 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.45 million, up from 87,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $205.8. About 974,804 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 21/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: FALL NEARLY 2 PERCENT ON DISAPPOINTING CASH PRICES, INCREASED SUPPLY EXPECTATIONS -TRADE; 18/05/2018 – CME/@fastFT: Nex shareholders vote in favour of CME deal; 08/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SAG MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON LINGERING TRADE WAR WORRIES, LATE WEDNESDAY’S SHARPLY LOWER WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 04/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 95 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT IN JUNE – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – CME BOARD BELIEVES THERE IS A COMPELLING STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL RATIONALE FOR UNDERTAKING ACQUISITION; 28/03/2018 – CME’S TALKS TO BUY NEX SAID TO BE IN ADVANCED STAGES; 16/03/2018 – Spencer’s NEX Group Rises Most in 20 Years After CME Approach; 16/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PCT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS, SHARPLY HIGHER CASH FEEDER CATTLE PRICES -TRADE; 26/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY CONTRACTS 0#LH: DROP NEARLY 2 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM LOWER CASH PRICES, FUND LIQUIDATION -TRADE; 02/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME hogs drop by 3-cent limit on China pork tariff hike

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 2,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 116,718 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.30M, down from 119,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $159.74. About 1.38 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 11.5% IN MARCH 2018; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Finding Workers Increasingly Becoming Businesses Number One Problem; 30/05/2018 – US private sector adds fewer jobs than expected in May – ADP; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Will Become Increasingly Difficult for Employers to Find Skilled Talent as Labor Pool Tightens; 02/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Net $643.1M; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Labor Market Maintaining Steady Pace of Strong Job Growth, With Little Sign of Slowdown; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP SLIGHTLY (+0.6%)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arete Wealth Advsr Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1,695 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt reported 19 shares. National Pension Ser invested 0.24% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Gamco Investors Et Al accumulated 3,650 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.13% or 47,818 shares. Riverpark Advsr Limited holds 1.14% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 13,722 shares. Gradient Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.48% or 48,447 shares. 2.12 million are held by Legal General Public Lc. Shell Asset invested in 0.2% or 47,459 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 21,015 shares. Pinnacle Finance Ptnrs invested in 3,234 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0.25% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc reported 140,612 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Com Tn has 0.01% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 320 shares. Jackson Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability owns 15,553 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 30,200 shares to 37,400 shares, valued at $791,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 20,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,600 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT).

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93 billion and $13.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 56,950 shares to 327,750 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Mercury Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Saybrook Nc reported 4.79% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Accredited Investors holds 1.69% or 52,341 shares. 1,624 were accumulated by Gateway Advisory Ltd. Nuveen Asset Lc reported 4.72 million shares. Fairview Capital Inv Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.07% or 8,427 shares. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.14% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 219,600 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa invested in 0.01% or 3,425 shares. Da Davidson invested in 233,975 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 250,257 shares or 2.73% of the stock. Texas Yale Capital owns 8,337 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 7,100 shares. Savant Llc has 0.08% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 3,562 shares. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management holds 1.84% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 14,699 shares. Permanens Cap LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 500 shares. Westwood Group Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 5,721 shares.