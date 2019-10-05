King Luther Capital Management Has Lifted Pepsico (PEP) Holding by $1.54 Million; Stock Value Rose; United Technologies (UTX) Share Value Declined While Lipe & Dalton Decreased Holding by $357,370

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 11,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 1.52M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $198.92M, up from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $140.28. About 4.30 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 6.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton sold 2,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 39,484 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14 million, down from 42,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $133.21. About 1.82 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES ABOUT $1.2B IN NEGATIVE ENGINE MARGIN IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Near-Term Goal of Women Holding at Least 30% of Senior Roles; 04/05/2018 – UTC gains EU antitrust approval to buy Rockwell Collins; 08/03/2018 – United Technologies Doesn’t Need to Lose Weight — Heard on the Street; 20/04/2018 – United Technologies Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH HOLDER THIRD POINT CALLS FOR CO. TO SPLIT INTO 3; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING CONFIRMS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES STAKE IN 1Q 13F; 22/05/2018 – UTX: INTERESTED IN POTENTIAL SOLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring to Be in Production, Maintenance Roles; 15/05/2018 – Ackman told CNBC’s Scott Wapner in February he had been building a stake in United Technologies, noting he thought the company was “great.”

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Carrier names CFO to prepare for spinoff – South Florida Business Journal” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Credit Suisse Gets Bullish On Raytheon, United Technologies Ahead Of Merger – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Raytheon (RTN), United Technologies (UTX) Added to Baird Fresh Picks List – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies: Breaking Down the Breakup – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.72B for 16.57 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spears Abacus Advisors Lc reported 0.03% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Osborne Prtn Cap Mgmt Lc reported 1.15% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Badgley Phelps & Bell Incorporated holds 0.35% or 46,689 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.31% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). M Kraus And Comm invested in 4.05% or 55,936 shares. Seabridge Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1,338 shares. Soroban Cap Prtn Limited Partnership has 5.33M shares for 10.42% of their portfolio. Moreover, Mufg Americas Hldgs has 0.34% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Mcrae Cap Management accumulated 0.29% or 5,495 shares. 53,595 are owned by Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp. Whalerock Point Partners Limited Com owns 12,663 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Amer Asset Mgmt reported 8,530 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership invested in 0.21% or 79,827 shares. Moreover, Colonial Advisors has 1.61% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Carlson Capital LP holds 0.27% or 135,000 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Options Bears Predict Post-Earnings Pullback for PEP Stock – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “SunTrust Reiterates Hold Rating on Pepsico (PEP) – StreetInsider.com” published on October 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “PepsiCo Earnings: What to Watch – The Motley Fool” on September 29, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Where Will PepsiCo Be in 5 Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Lots Of Earnings In The Mix as Market Digests PepsiCo Results, Awaits Costco – Benzinga” with publication date: October 03, 2019.