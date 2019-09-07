King Luther Capital Management Has Lifted Amgen (AMGN) Stake by $2.46 Million; As United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Hollencrest Securities Has Lifted Its Stake

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) by 25.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 73,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 361,144 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.35 million, up from 288,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Srvc Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $120.08. About 2.06 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS SAYS SEEKING TO LAUNCH IN-HOME DELIVERY OPTION FOR BULKY GOODS; 20/04/2018 – 3U HOLDING TO SELL HANOVER PORTFOLIO; UPS 2018 EBITDA GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 – DHL expands US delivery service in swipe at FedEx, UPS; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – ON MAY 30, CO, UPS ENTERED AMENDED EXHIBIT A TO VEHICLE PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED JUNE 4, 2014; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Completes Re-leasing of 650 California Street with Triple-Digit Rent Roll Ups; 30/05/2018 – AMS AG AMS.S SAYS PREPARATIONS FOR EXPECTED MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN THE SECOND HALF 2018 ARE ON TRACK; 24/05/2018 – Victory Square Technologies Partners With Keynote to Bring the World Blockchain Forum and Emerging Start-Ups to New York City; 02/05/2018 – svea herbst: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 19/03/2018 – UPS – CONSORTIUM HAS DEPLOYED A NEW CHARGING TECHNOLOGY IN LONDON

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 13,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 631,285 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.93 million, up from 618,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $207.73. About 2.39M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – Mary MacDonald: Breaking: FDA approves new drug for migraines by @Amgen and Novartis; 17/05/2018 – BEYONDSPRING TO PRESENT POSITIVE DATA FROM PROSPECTIVE PHASE 2 TRIAL COMPARING PLINABULIN TO NEULASTA FOR THE PREVENTION OF CHEMOTHERAPY-INDUCED NEUTROPENIA AT 2018 ASCO ANNUAL MEETING; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Rev $21.9B-$22.8B; 22/05/2018 – Amgen Announces Voting Results Of Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 09/03/2018 – New Analyses Show Payer Utilization Management Criteria Deny Access To PCSK9 Inhibitors For Patients At The Highest Risk For Subsequent Cardiovascular Events; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN: EC APPROVES REPATHA TO PREVENT HEART ATTACK, STROKE; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – APPROVED RETACRIT AS BIOSIMILAR TO EPOGEN/PROCRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Adj EPS $3.47; 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-lnduced Osteoporosis

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Scratching Its Acquisition Itch Is Costing Amgen $2 Billion – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Allergan is Outperforming Its Industry Of Late – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Regeneron-Sanofi Get Favorable Ruling Against Amgen in Court – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Investors Need to Know About the Celgene, Amgen & Bristol-Myers Deals – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 28th – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tortoise Investment Management Llc has 0.01% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Cetera Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 11,541 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Llc reported 836,124 shares. Stone Run Capital Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1,350 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.2% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 11,435 shares. Comm Bank & Trust holds 0.51% or 225,002 shares in its portfolio. Mngmt Corp Va has invested 1.28% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Schroder Inv reported 1.58 million shares. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 3,901 shares. Cookson Peirce Incorporated owns 33,345 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 0.26% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Spinnaker Tru holds 0.19% or 9,993 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System accumulated 0.12% or 36,380 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd reported 0.03% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Horan Cap Advsrs Lc owns 0.07% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 549 shares.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93B and $13.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msa Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 3,495 shares to 10,845 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) by 31,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.48 million shares, and cut its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UPS Details Drone Plans In Federal Exemption Request – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Atlanta Braves veteran, UPS exec among 50 ‘most influential Latinos in Georgia’ – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 06, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “UPS unveils ‘breakthrough’ hybrid trucks that switch to EV mode – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The 1 Key Number You Should Focus On at UPS – Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Incorporates Foreign Trade Zone Services Into Operations; Designates Four Airports As FTZs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.