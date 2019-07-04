King Luther Capital Management Has Increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position; Suncoke Energy (SXC) Shareholder Nokomis Capital Has Upped Holding by $2.41 Million as Market Valuation Declined

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 81,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 906,496 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.65M, up from 824,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $142.98. About 3.88M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 26/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney operator girds for 1% dent to net profit; 05/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to lead Fox after Disney deal; 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid; 11/05/2018 – DIS:INFINITY WAR TO BE ONE OF BIGGEST OPENING WEEKENDS IN CHINA; 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS SEGMENT LED BY ALAN HORN, CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY STUDIOS, REMAINS VIRTUALLY SAME; 23/05/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9New; 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME

Nokomis Capital Llc increased its stake in Suncoke Energy Inc (SXC) by 46.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc bought 300,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 945,079 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02M, up from 644,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Suncoke Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $548.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.24. About 781,081 shares traded. SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) has declined 35.58% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SXC News: 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q EPS 26c; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy Backs FY Consolidated Adj EBITDA $240M-$255; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY INC SXC.N – REAFFIRM FULL-YEAR 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE OF $240 MILLION TO $255 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP SXCP.N – REAFFIRM FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA ATTRIBUTABLE TO SXCP GUIDANCE OF $215 MLN TO $225 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q Rev $350.5M; 26/04/2018 – Suncoke Energy Partners, L.P. Declares Distribution Of $0.40 Per Unit; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT (BASIC AND DILUTED) $0.26; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY INC – QTRLY REV $350.5 MLN VS $309.7 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY REVENUE $214.8 MLN VS $195.6 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE PROJECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $61 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold SXC shares while 49 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 59.82 million shares or 3.96% more from 57.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The reported 42,998 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 20,578 shares. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 608,738 shares. Moreover, Jhl Capital Gp Limited Liability Corporation has 2.38% invested in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) for 650,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). 128 were accumulated by Ftb Advsrs. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Company holds 8,224 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nokomis Capital Ltd Com stated it has 945,079 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.02% or 5.42M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc accumulated 41,727 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). 1,089 are owned by Gemmer Asset Ltd Llc. Pdt Prtn Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 69,420 shares in its portfolio. State Street reported 2.29M shares. Parkside Bank & reported 0.01% in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $457,888 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $4,737 worth of stock or 42 shares.

