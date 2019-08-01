King Luther Capital Management Has Cut Its Netapp (NTAP) Stake by $780,735; Stock Price Declined; Price Michael F Has Lifted Its Holding in American Midstream Partners LP (AMID) by $492,530 as Stock Rose

Price Michael F increased its stake in American Midstream Partners Lp (AMID) by 12.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 98,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.77% . The hedge fund held 874,005 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52 million, up from 775,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in American Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 1.69 million shares traded or 532.24% up from the average. American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID) has declined 54.04% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical AMID News: 12/03/2018 – American Midstream 4Q Loss/Shr $2.54; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY REVENUES $205.8 MLN VS $164.1 MLN; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – QTRLY THROUGHPUT OF OVER 835 MMCF/D DROVE 75% GROSS MARGIN GROWTH ACROSS CO’S NATURAL GAS TRANSMISSION ASSETS; 15/05/2018 – American Midstream 1Q Rev $205.8M; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM LIQUIDITY RATING CUT TO SGL-4 BY MOODY’S; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades American Midstream’s Liquidity Rating To Sgl-4; Other Ratings Remain On Review For Downgrade; 12/03/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH MAGNOLIA FOR OVERHEAD SUPPORT REGARDING TEMPORARY CURTAILMENT OF PRODUCTION FLOWS AT DELTA HOUSE; 15/05/2018 – American Midstream 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $52.4M; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY LOSS $0.42 PER COMMON UNIT; 15/05/2018 – American Midstream 1Q Loss/Shr 42c

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 37.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 11,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 18,735 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, down from 30,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $58.4. About 1.03M shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.05; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 REV UP MID SINGLE DIGITS; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q Adj EPS 76c-Adj EPS 82c; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 NEW $4B SHARE REPURCHASE COMMITMENT; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 59c; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 REVENUE GROWTH MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES DOUBLING DIV FY19-21; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP 4Q NET REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.60B; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDPR Deadline

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold AMID shares while 12 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 31.03 million shares or 9.23% more from 28.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company reported 201,075 shares. Price Michael F invested 0.56% in American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID). Moreover, Gabelli Funds Ltd has 0.01% invested in American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID) for 160,684 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID) for 3,054 shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 161,216 shares. Css Ltd Liability Com Il holds 0% or 11,000 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 175,034 shares. Susquehanna Int Grp Inc Llp accumulated 123,822 shares or 0% of the stock. Gabelli & Inv Advisers reported 0.05% stake. Prescott Gp Cap Management Lc invested 1.99% of its portfolio in American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID). 534,044 were reported by Walleye Trading Ltd. 676 are owned by Deutsche Bancshares Ag. Moreover, Raymond James Serv Advsr has 0% invested in American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID) for 25,000 shares. 15.39 million were reported by Arclight Capital Prtn Llc. Dupont Cap accumulated 439,500 shares.

Price Michael F, which manages about $806.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 34,300 shares to 265,700 shares, valued at $13.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waterstone Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 201,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 999,246 shares, and cut its stake in Kearny Financial Corp..

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $170.41 million for 20.56 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hussman Strategic Advisors invested 0.44% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Sensato Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 5,200 shares in its portfolio. reported 0.48% stake. Manchester Capital Ltd has 994 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Management holds 0.02% or 9,536 shares. Moreover, Interest Ca has 0.14% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Mitsubishi Ufj Hldgs Co reported 0.03% stake. Mariner Ltd invested in 0.01% or 12,558 shares. Shelton Capital Management stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). The California-based Lpl Financial Ltd has invested 0% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). 13,000 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Cypress owns 0.08% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 5,394 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.02% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). First Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.64M shares. The New York-based Tortoise Management Ltd Llc has invested 0% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93B and $13.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wal Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 11,994 shares to 380,310 shares, valued at $37.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Pete Corp Del (NYSE:OXY) by 348,546 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).